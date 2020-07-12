Tollywood and Bollywood LIVE News Updates on July 12
Tollywood and Bollywood Live News Today, 11 July 2020: The Hans India blog provides you the latest news from South Indian Cinema. You can find all the latest news from Tamil, Hindi, Telugu and Malayalam movies as they break.
Live Updates
- 11 July 2020 11:29 PM GMT
Amitabh Bachchan is brought to hospital after he complained about breathing problem. Doctors have confirmed that Mr. Bachchan was symptomatic and was self-isolating at home before being taken to Nanavati Hospital. Doctors also informed that Mr. Bachchan is completely stable
- 11 July 2020 10:49 PM GMT
Minutes after Senior Bachchan tweeted about his health condition, Abhishek Bhachchan also tweeted that even he is tested positive for COVID-19
- 11 July 2020 9:10 PM GMT
Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan has tested positive for coronavirus. He has been admitted to Mumbai’s Nanavati hospital.
Amitabh took to Twitter to share the news. He tweeted, “I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited ..All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested!”
T 3590 -I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited ..— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 11, 2020
All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested !