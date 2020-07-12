X
X
Top
Trending :
Home  > Live Updates

Tollywood and Bollywood LIVE News Updates on July 12

Tollywood and Bollywood Live News on July 11

Tollywood and Bollywood Live News on July 11

Highlights

Tollywood and Bollywood Live News Today, 11 July 2020: The Hans India blog provides you the latest news from South Indian Cinema. You can find all the ...

Tollywood and Bollywood Live News Today, 11 July 2020: The Hans India blog provides you the latest news from South Indian Cinema. You can find all the latest news from Tamil, Hindi, Telugu and Malayalam movies as they break.

Show Full Article

Live Updates

  • 11 July 2020 11:29 PM GMT

    Amitabh Bachchan is brought to hospital after he complained about breathing problem. Doctors have confirmed that Mr. Bachchan was symptomatic and was self-isolating at home before being taken to Nanavati Hospital. Doctors also informed that Mr. Bachchan is completely stable

  • 11 July 2020 10:49 PM GMT

    Minutes after Senior Bachchan tweeted about his health condition, Abhishek Bhachchan also tweeted that even he is tested positive for COVID-19

  • 11 July 2020 9:10 PM GMT

    Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan has tested positive for coronavirus. He has been admitted to Mumbai’s Nanavati hospital.

    Amitabh took to Twitter to share the news. He tweeted, “I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited ..All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested!”

>Load More
Print Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories
X
X