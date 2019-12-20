Balakrishna's Ruler Movie Review & Rating

Ruler is an interesting movie in the recent times. Balakrishna plays the lead role in the movie and he is seen in the dual role. KS Ravi Kumar is the director of the movie and C Kalyan produces the movie under his home banner. Sonal Chauhan and Vedhika played the leading lady roles in the movie. Check out the film's review here.

Story:

Arjun Prasad (Balakrishna) is a famous person in IT industry. He decides to set up a company in Uttarpradesh but he comes across some problems over there and they put him into a deep trouble. He starts to face them but by the time he reaches there, he finds that people as seeing him as Dharma. Who's Dharma? What's connecting between Dharma and Arjun? What happens in the end? Forms the story of the movie.

Performances:

The entire movie revolves around Nandamuri Balakrishna's character and we can say that the senior hero went under the skin of the character and has produced a mesmerizing performance in the film. The way Balakrishna acted in the action sequences is outstanding. Sonal Chauhan and Vedhika not only looked extremely gorgeous in the film and their beautiful performances also became the plus points for this movie. Both Prakash Raj and Jayasudha delivered honest performances and justified their roles. Parag Tyagi and Sayaji Shinde also acted well. Naagineedu suited well for the role. The rest of the actors also made their presence felt.

Technical Aspects:

Director KS Ravindra Ravi Kumar came up with an interesting storyline for the movie. But more than the story, the director focused more on Balakrishna's character. The director sure has succeeded in impressing the audience with his Hero elevations and action sequences but the lack of a proper story and his poor execution will be will be the major setback for the film. Production values by CK Entertainment and Happy Movies are super rich and luxurious. Music by Chirantan Bhatt is superb. The songs have failed to impress the audience. His background score especially in the emotional and action sequences is really good. Cinematographer Ramprasad has produced some beautiful visuals for the movie. Editing by Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao is clean and neat.

Verdict:

The movie doesn't have a proper storyline. Director KS Ravikumar used the same commercial formula for this movie and even the story and screenplay are also not that gripping. The first-half is quite impressive and also the story is narrated well. The interval twist is just average. However, the second half is very boring and some of the scenes failed to work out well. Especially, the action sequences will only engage the action lovers and the family audience might not like the film. Performances, BGM and narration will be the plus point for this movie. Only, Nandamuri fans can actually enjoy the movie and the rest of the audience might not like the film.

Disclaimer: This Review is An Opinion of One Person. Please Do Not Judge The Movie Based On This Review. Watch Movie in Theatre