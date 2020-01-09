Darbar Movie Review, Rating: Rajinikanth Excels As Top Cop Adithya Arunachalam

Rajinikanth's much awaited movie Darbar hit theatres today amid huge expectations. Does the movie manage to fulfill audience expectations? Let's find out.

Darbar Plot

Darbar plot is the usual cop drama. Rajinikanth plays a top cop who is entrusted with the responsibility of putting an end to drug mafia in the city of Mumbai. The cop is ready but there the path is laden with thorns. How Rajinikanth manages to fulfill his duties forms the crux of the story.

Darbar Review:

AR Murugadoss movies are synonymous with action and he doesn't want his hero to be the cliched staying true to their spirit and profession kind of ethics. Be Kaithi Or Thuppakki, the lead actors love to play by their own rules to achieve their targets. Aditya Arunachalam in Darbar does the same. He takes on the don of mafia operations Ajay Malhotra (Prateik Babbar), son of a chief drug supplier. But after the latter dies, enters dreaded gangster Hari Chopra played by Suneil Shetty. He is known have the entire police force under his grip. He returns to his homeland and vows revenge against Aadithya and his daughter Valli (Nivetha Thomas). Besides celebrating Rajinism in the movie, the director also depicts beautifully the bonding between a father and daughter which is the highlight of the movie. Then like the usual cop good Vs evil dramas, all is well that ends well.

Darbar Verdict:

Well, the movie will be a feast for Thalaiva fans who are waiting to see him back in a tough cop avatar and Rajini delivers it to the T. He looks amazing in Khakee and a few dialogues even evoke whistles. That perhaps works for the movie. Nayanthara is wasted. Even though Sunil Shetty tries hard to play the baddie, he falls short of expectations and can never come close to the likes of established villains like Prakash Raj or the late Raghuvaran whose mere presence would create tension in the air. So, for all you Rajinikanth fans out there. Go watch this movie just for Rajini. You will love it.