Mass Maharaja, Ravi Teja, who starred in many commerical entertainers and scored big hits in the past, is taking a new path with Disco Raja, which is touted to be an intense sci-fi thriller. The film raked up expectations with its appealing teasers and songs. Adding to that, VI Anand, who has carved a niche for himself by making films with unique subjects is at the helm for Disco Raja. Read on to see if Disco Raja can keep the viewers engaged through its course.



Story:

Sethu(Bobby Simha) is a dreaded mobster who comes up against Disco Raja(Ravi Teja), who is a music-loving don. Sethu seeks revenge on Disco Raja by targeting the latter's family members. In response, Disco Raja uses modern technology to counter Sethu. How are Hellen(Payal Rajput), and Nabha(Nabha Natesh) connected to the male lead, Disco Raja and what role do they play in his life? And what are the further proceedings in this regard? Watch the film in theaters to know the answers to the above questions.

Analysis:

Thanks to the technological advancements, humans are able to extend their lifespans. As if this wasn't enough, humans develop a technology which resurrects life even after death. This concept lays the foVI Anandundation of Disco Raja plotline.

Anyone who watches the film will feel that no one else but Ravi Teja could have done full justice to Disco Raja role. He is energy personified and carries the film on his shoulders with his trademark screen presence. VI Anand shows that Ravi Teja still has bundles of energy, and if utilized properly, he can deliver a standout performance. He is presented in a stylish manner and that will thrill the viewers. Ravi Teja shows many variations in his role.

The director, VI Anand picked a risky subject and blended it with all the necessary commerical elements. His narrative is crisp and keeps the audience on the edge of the seats for most parts.

The first half of the film runs at a brisk pace and has many surprise elements. A film like this needs exemplary visuals and the cinematographer Karthik Ghattamaneni fits the bill perfectly. His brilliant work behind the lens is clearly visible on the big screens.

Bobby Simha who is seen as Sethu matches Ravi Teja with his sublime performance. His act as the antagonist is very believable.

Payal Rajput is one of the most sought-after heroines in Tollywood now and she took a daring decision of sorts in regard to her role. Her character is very appealing and needs to be watched on screen for the best experience.

Nabha Natesh is good in her role and delivers what is needed of her. Same is the case with other female lead, Tanya Hope as well.

Naresh, Vennela Kishore, Sathya, etc. play prominent roles in the film and they are good. Disco Raja shaped up to be complete family commercial entertainer, thanks to the efforts of the cast and crew.

Man in form, Thaman has delivered yet another super hit album for Disco Raja. His background score is equally brilliant and it works really well for the film, as a whole.

Ram Talluri did not compromise with the making values and went all in on the project. The film was shot in Manali, Chennai, and Ice Land. Ram Talluri and Rajini Talluri are to be appreciated for their work.

Disco Raja is one of those films that will keep both class and mass audiences entertained. It has the right dose of entertainment, energy, novelty, and technical brilliance. It is a proper sci-fi thriller with a brilliant theme and set-up.