Sarileru Neekevvaru Movie Review & Rating {3/5}

Sarileru Neekevvaru is one of the exciting movies at the box-office now. Mahesh Babu and Rashmika Mandanna played the lead roles in the movie. Anil Ravipudi is the director of this movie and he has come up with an interesting concept in it. There is a huge buzz around the movie and the film released today. The review is here. Read on.

Story:

Major Ajay (Mahesh Babu) comes to Kurnoon to help the family of his fellow soldier Ajay (Satya Dev). Soldier Ajay's mother (Vijayashanthi) and other family members get stuck to a problem with Minister Nagendra (Prakash Raj). What is the problem? How did they come out of it? What happens in the end? Forms the story of the movie.

Performances:

Mahesh Babu's impeccable performance is one of the major driving factors behind the film. The actor has carried the entire movie on his shoulders and the way he has portrayed his character is too good. Rashmika Mandanna has impressed with her performance. Vijaya Shanthi is truly an asset to this film. The actress gave her 100% for the role and has grabbed the attention of the audience. The actors like Ajay, Subbaraju Vennela Kishore also delivered honest performances in the film. Sangeetha and Hari Teja delivered decent performances. Bandla Ganesh's comedy timing worked out really well. The rest of the actors also made their presence felt.

Technical Aspects:

When compared to its previous movies, Anil Ravipudi has not only focused on the entertainment but also concentrated on the story for this film. He has succeeded in narrating the story in an engaging way without adding unnecessary scenes. His narration is smooth and impressive. Production values by Dil Raju and Anil Sunkara are outstanding. Music by Devi Sri Prasad is awesome. Most of the songs have already impressed the audience and also his BGM is wonderful. R Rathnavelu has given some brilliant visuals for the film. His camera angles are catchy. Editing by Tammiraju is decent.

Verdict:

The movie will be like an eye feast for the audience who have been waiting to see Mahesh Babu in a complete entertaining role. After Dookudu, Mahesh Babu got an interesting and refreshing role in this movie. Especially, in the first half, his dialogues in the train episode are hilarious. Also, Mahesh Babu looked dashing in the action sequences as well. His massy avatar and the army backdrop scenes are the highlights of the film. When compared to the first half, the second half is a little bit serious but is equally entertaining and engaging. Performances, background score, storyline are the plus points of this film. The runtime will be the minus point. However, Sarileru Neekevvaru is definitely a worth watching movie for all sections of the audience.