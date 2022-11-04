Urvasivo Rakshasivo Movie review: Love, lip-locks and fun

Starring Allu Sirish and Anu Emmanuel as the lead pair, “Urvasivo Rakshasivo” directed by Rakesh Sashii has hit the silver screens. The film created buzz with its promotions. Nandamuri Balakrishna attending the promotions helped the film to attract audience. Let’s see how it fares at box-office.

Story

“Urvashivo Rakshashivo” is a romantic drama between an innocent boy and a broad-minded girl. At the workspace, Sree( Allu Sirish) crosses paths with a beautiful girl Sindhu( Anu Emmanuel). Hailing from a middle-class family, Sree expects love from Sindu but she is against committed relationships. What kind of problems with the young couple face in their romantic journey is the main crux of the film.

Analysis

Story-wise, “Urvashivo Rakshashivo” has nothing new to put here but the director Rakesh Sashii made sure to execute the proceedings with the right mix of romance and comedy elements. The director and his team did a fine job of presenting the serious drama on a lighter note without any melodrama.

On the flip side, better pre-climax and climax episodes would have added more vibe to the film. On the whole, Urvashivo Rakshasivo is an urban romantic comedy which is packaged quite cleverly. Solid comedy, romance, and light hearted family drama are the major assets and will be loved by the youth. Barring the slightly predictable second half, this film has decent moments for the audience to give it a shot.

Performances

Allu Sirish is decent in his boy-next-door role. Compared to previous films, Sirish gave a mature performance. On the other hand, Anu Emmanuel is vibrant and impresses with her glamorous screen presence. The intense romantic chemistry between Sirish and Anu is a major plus for the film.

Vennela Kishore and Sunil got lengthy roles and did justice to the comedy-coated roles. The comedy tracks on Vennela Kishore and Sunil that come at regular intervals evoke hilarious fun. Other known artists such as Amani and Prithiviraj did justice to their given roles.

Technicalities

Director Rakesh Shashi has narrated a simple youthful drama with contemporary relationships backdrop in a tiring manner. There isn’t much on the entertainment front in the first half. The drama track in the latter half is also below par and it gets tiring. The film has a run time of two and a half hours but we get the feeling that it’s three hours long due to the slow narration and unengaging screenplay.

Music by Achu Rajamani and Anup Rubens is soothing and registers well. While all the situational songs are passable on screen, the romantic duets between the lead pair provide much-needed stuff for the youth audience. The photography work by Tanveer Mir is captivating as his visuals are rich throughout. Karthika Srinivas’s work is good as he kept the runtime within limits. The production design is good and so is the case with the production values for this limited-budget movie.

Positives:

Performances

Chemistry between lead pair

Comedy track

Negatives:

Slow narration

Predictable

Routine scenes