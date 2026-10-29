Maha CM directs development of state-of-the-art digital platforms for aggregator companies

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday directed the transport department to build a state-of-the-art digital platform to provide real-time information on aggregator companies' vehicles, drivers, and working hours, aiming to make app-based passenger transport services in the state safer, more transparent, and well-organised.

He instructed that this platform should integrate Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based analytics to maintain effective control over vehicle operations, driver dispatch, parking management, and passenger services.

CM Fadnavis gave these instructions during a meeting concerning the Maharashtra Aggregator Rules-2026. The review covered the growing number of vehicles in the aggregator sector, the challenges faced by independent taxi drivers, passenger safety, and transparency in ride allocation on digital platforms. Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik, Additional Chief Secretary (Transport) Sanjay Sethi, Transport Commissioner Rajesh Narvekar, and other transport department officials were present.

The Chief Minister directed that complete digital details must be available for every vehicle operated by aggregator companies. This includes registration, assigned parking locations, driver profile, driving license, police verification, and other required documents.

Additionally, the system must maintain real-time logs indicating which driver is operating which vehicle across various shifts throughout the day. In the event of an incident, a robust mechanism should ensure that details regarding the vehicle and driver are immediately accessible.

By leveraging artificial intelligence on this platform, the system will analyse vehicle operations, driver shifts, and other critical parameters. This will allow regulatory authorities to monitor compliance with rules and enable prompt action whenever necessary, he said.

CM Fadnavis highlighted the need to verify whether independent taxi drivers and large fleet management companies receive equal opportunities when rides are allocated on app-based transport platforms.

He noted that it is essential to audit the criteria and reasons based on which specific vehicles are assigned rides on digital platforms. He directed officials to utilise technology to detect any bias or unfair discrimination in ride allocation algorithms.

The Chief Minister stressed that while passengers must receive safe and reliable service, local drivers must also get equal employment opportunities.

To achieve this, priority must be given to effective enforcement of rules, transparent ride allocation, and technical oversight of aggregator operations.

In light of the expansion of the state's aggregator sector and growing passenger needs, he directed the Transport Department to develop an efficient, technology-driven regulatory framework that balances the interests of independent taxi drivers, passenger safety, and overall traffic discipline.





