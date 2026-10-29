MPSC exam leak inquiry: Commission sets Nov 16 deadline for submissions

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has appointed a judicial commission of inquiry to investigate alleged malpractices and question paper leaks across nine competitive examinations conducted by the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC). Stakeholders, including candidates and students, have been given until November 16, 2026, to submit their statements, according to an official announcement on Thursday.

The commission is headed by Justice Dilip Bhosale, retired Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court. It has been mandated to conduct a comprehensive probe into allegations regarding paper leaks, key disclosures, and other irregularities. Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe serves as the member-secretary for the inquiry panel.

The probe spans nine major examinations held between 2023 and 2026, including Drug Inspector Examination Group-B (2025), Maharashtra Group-B (Non-Gazetted) Services Combined Preliminary & Main Examinations (2025), Maharashtra Group-C Services Combined Preliminary & Main Examinations (2025), Maharashtra Agriculture Services Main Examination (2024), Food and Drugs Administrative Services Main Examination (2023), Maharashtra Civil Engineering Services Main Examination (2025) and Maharashtra Electrical Engineering Services Main Examination (2025).

Candidates, students, and registered organisations with relevant evidence or details are requested to submit their formal statements via affidavit in either Marathi or English on or before November 16, 2026.

They can submit their submissions 8n Room No. 201, 2nd Floor, Food and Drug Administration Building, Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (East), Mumbai or email them to [email protected].

Submissions must include valid identity proof alongside self-attested supporting documents. The commission assured that all submissions will be kept strictly confidential.

Following a review of the received affidavits, the panel will decide whether to call specific submitters to testify as witnesses.



