Out on bail, 22-yr-old engineer executed attack on Tiger Shroff

Mumbai: Pranjal Thakral, a 22-year-old engineer, is the 11th person to be detained in the attack on Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff. Thakral was arrested from Madhya Pradesh’s Indore on Friday. The investigation has revealed that Thakral executed the shooting at the behest of mastermind Anil Pandit and provided the second pistol to a shooter involved in the incident.

According to the police, Anil Pandit, who is suspected to be operating from the US as part of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, planned the attack on Shroff. It was Pranjal who was tasked with executing the plan, including arranging logistics and funds to the shooters. To evade police tracking, Pandit and Thakral used a secret messaging application to remain in contact.

An analysis of their chats retrieved from Thakral’s phone, along with an examination of financial transactions, is expected to help investigators trace Pandit’s international network.

Thakral was released on bail as recently as March. He was in jail for carrying out an attack on a businessman in Panipat following the instructions of Pandit. Immediately upon his release, he began collaborating with Pandit to plot the attack on Tiger Shroff in Mumbai’s Juhu. Thakral serves as a key lead for the Crime Branch in its efforts to reach the primary accused, Pandit, who is currently hiding abroad. He was produced before the holiday bench of the Killa Court on Sunday and has been remanded to police custody until October 31.