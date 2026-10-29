Pradeep Purnekar murder case: Aaditya Thackeray accuses Eknath Shinde of protecting ‘conspirators’

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray on Thursday alleged that Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is desperate to safeguard former Thane Mayor Meenakshi Shinde from the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Pradeep Purnekar murder case.

The Sena (UBT) leaders alleged that the police have merely arrested the contract killers and that until Meenakshi and Rajendra Shinde are arrested, the true conspiracy will never come out.

“We demand that the main accused and conspirator should be arrested at the earliest. We have no idea why she is being protected…when we met the police commissioner, we sensed that the policemen are convinced about who the main accused is,” said Thackeray, addressing a press conference in Thane.

Thackeray, along with Purnekar’s son Ram, Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut and Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders from Thane, held a press conference after holding a meeting with the Thane police commissioner.

Earlier, Thackeray visited the house of Purnekar to meet the wife of the dead leader.

Thackeray said that despite giving the evidence of CCTV footage, arrests have not been made.

“What and why are you waiting for?” Thackeray asked. “This is a political murder of which CCTV footage is available. Why are the main conspirator and masterminds not being arrested? Why is Eknath Shinde so desperate to safeguard the accused and conspirator?” he asked.

Thackeray criticised deputy CM and Thane’s guardian minister Eknath Shinde for detaining Ram Purnekar, who had gone to meet the latter demanding action in his father’s murder.

“We had come to Thane only to meet the Purnekar family and the police commissioner. But the local MP used abusive language and made a childish attempt to threaten us. Instead of facing us, they (Shinde-led Sena leaders) protested somewhere else and did not face us,” said Thackeray.

He also slammed Chief Minister and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis for failing to deliver justice to the Purnekar family.

“The Home Minister is busy breaking parties, cutting trees and selling Sahyadri mountain ranges instead of stopping all these things,” he said.

Targeting CM Fadnavis, Shiv Sena UBT MP Sanjay Raut said that Maharashtra never had such a weak home minister.

I want to tell those who challenged us to come to Thane that we not only came here, but we are ready to wait till we face you. Don’t boast because you are in power. It is not permanent. Meenakshi and Rajendra Shinde are the main accused in this case, and people are coming out of the streets to safeguard killers,” he said, adding that police will have to arrest both of them.



