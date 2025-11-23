Ensure quality healthcare to senior citizens and pensioners

This is with reference to the statement of Health Minister C Damodar Raja Narasimha that medical services have been ramped up to keep pace with the rising number of senior citizens. The government's move to open dedicated geriatric wards for senior citizens across government hospitals is a laudable move. Ironically, such an initiative was never contemplated by the previous governments. Hence, it becomes imperative that the medical staff render selfless service to all senior citizens in the twilight of their lives.

As rightly pointed out by the Minister, the population of senior citizens has increased across the nation, necessitating the ramping of commensurate medicare. In this regard it would not be out of place to remind him that a decision was taken by the State Cabinet to set up a separate employees’ health trust under the chairmanship of the Chief Secretary. Alas, no further progress has been made on this front. Many pensioners are suffering from a host of health issues. They spend a considerable portion of their pension on hospitalisation and medicines. I wonder what impediment is being faced by the government in extending insurance cover to them, especially considering that they are willing to contribute towards insurance.

I fervently hope that the government will take a call on this issue by the end of the year. In due course, such a measure will make public health services strong, vibrant and accessible.

Dinanath Shenolikar, Hyderabad