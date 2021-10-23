Ganja seizures take political battles to a new high in AP

The war of words, the physical fights between the political cadres of the TDP and that of the ruling party are avoidable, unnecessary and acrimonious, to say the least. In Andhra Pradesh also the same story of drugs and drug business vis-a-vis politicians is unfolding itself. Following the seizure of ganja and other drugs in huge quantities in Vizag and 'Paderu Ganja' variety in other states, the Opposition leaders jumped at the opportunity to attack the Government in general and YSR Supremo Jaganmohan Reddy in particular.

All know, what triggered the happening of a chain of unsavoury incidents throughout the State was the use of unparliamentary language by the official spokesperson of the TDP while criticising and linking Jaganmohan Reddy to the ganja cultivation in the State. His use of abusive language spurred some cadres of the YSR party to react fittingly and they went on attacking the house of the TDP spokesperson. Indeed, their act of attacking and vandalising the property of the spokesperson was as condemnable as the use of filthy language by the spokesperson.

What made the things worse was the attitude of the TDP supremo, Chandra Babu Naidu. He was expected to be apologetic, as a mature and seasoned statesman, for the personal comments on Jaganmohan Reddy and name calling by his spokesperson. But,alas, he too has turned out to be just a politician and wanted to use the occasion for his advantage! About what has happened afterwards, the less we talk, the better, because the main issue, the ganja cultivation, has been consciously sidelined. For the convenience and comfort of all.

It is an open secret that ganja has been for ages under cultivation in thousands of acres of land in the Vizag belt. According to one estimate, the cannabis is being cultivated in about 10000 acres, affecting the lives of people directly and indirectly in about 1000 villages in that area. People and their agents run this business in a well-organised, drug cartel way, involving many circles of activity at different levels, using all don-like methods and means of marketing ganja and its other by-products, worth hundreds of crores of rupees. Since the cultivation has been going on on a large scale for ages, all governments in the State of AP for decades are guilty of not doing their bit of controlling if not uprooting this business. But to the credit of the Jaganmohan Reddy Government, it must be said that the official machinery has been actively involved in destroying lakhs of ganja plants in this area and impounded ganja worth hundreds of millions of rupees. The Narcotics Control Bureau of India is also doing its 'heady' job of using modern technology and other means in curtailing the cultivation of this commercial crop across the country. In spite of all these official measures and law enforcement, why and how this business is thriving?

The present volatile political situation in the State will soon die down. The brouhaha on either side is making the general public sick as there are many pressing issues in the State which need the concentrated efforts all leaders. And it is very difficult to say which party wins how many bouts in the brawl right now and at what cost. But one thing is sure that all political parties have put the main issues of ganja cultivation and the use of abusive language by politicians in the loop line and they are missing the woods for trees. And there are no two opinions about the need to have a strong mechanism to uproot the ganja cultivation in its entirety and to have some severe deterrent measures like disqualification or rustication of politicians without perks and privileges for using unparliamentary language with or without provocation.

M Somasekhar Prasad,

Hyderabad

II

This is with reference to the edit page article " Comprehensive action is the only way " by V Ramu Sarma. It is no doubt a fact that illegal use or abuse of drugs in any form is an offence punishable under law. Of late, smuggling activities of drugs have come under the scanner even as they caught the attention of the Police department and the governments of various States like Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Goa, Maharashtra, Karnataka , Tamil Nadu and the two Telugu States. It is shocking to note that in the tribal areas in the borders of Andhra, Telangana, Maharashtra and Odisha States , the cultivation of Ganja has been more markedly identified, this being a synonymous activity more rampant in Kerala until recently due to the latter being famous for being tourist destination wherein ganja was being sold to tourists under the name Idukki Gold.

Barring Kerala , the States of Odisha and A.P. in the South are presently the main centres for Ganja cultivation and supply. It is sad to note that due to the aftereffects caused to the brain like feeling of a kind of euphoria and a great deal of mental relaxation and calmness to the users or addicts of drugs on a long lasting scale that the drug peddlers are indulging in sale, purchase and consumption of these norcotic drugs on a large scale with the main intention of thriving and benefitting out of the clandestine acts of drug abuse. In this context, it is gratifying to note that of late the TS government has put the drug mafia under control. But still there is a lot to be done to curb the illegal activities in the State and curb with an iron hand. The unfair activities of drug abuse have been largely identified among Tollywood stars who have of late been questioned by the ED and nabbed the peddlers involved in the drug mafia.

However, Hyderabad city has been no exception for the network of drug mafia operating in the city wherein a large number of youth is found addicted to the evil of drug abuse whereby clubs and pubs have been made the main centres of hubs for such illegal acts.

The drug menace must be curbed with an iron hand similar to as in case of maoist activities in the country. The g anja cultivation in A.P. wherein it is rampant now must be eradicated in the agency areas of Coastal Andhra like Paderu. The government and the police must put a vigil on illegal activities associated with the sale, purchase and consumption of Ganja especially during the festive season of Diwali, Christmas and the New Year when there would be a spurt in such activities. As the recent political rivalries in Andhra Pradesh State which created acts of vandalism and lawlessness have been linked to vagaries of drug consumption and indulgence , there is every need to curb such overuse of drugs and smuggling activities across the borders for which there should be a concerted and coordinated effort initiated by all States of the south.

Bh Indu Sekhar, Hyderabad