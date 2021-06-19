Implement value-based education

Referring to the article "Has examination system failed the education system" (June 19) explaining various methods that are required to be altered in the existing curriculum, I would like to share my views since I am in teaching field. Syllabi must cover vividly, factually and precisely on contemporary topics besides past events to lay the foundation for a strong structure in the minds of students. There should be fiduciary relationship between the teacher and taught. Teachers also should learn how to impress the young minds by following digressive method in their approach on study material.

For example the sentence "women cannot keep secrets in them". Dharmaraja surprises and questions his mother Kunti why she is crying by keeping the head of dead Karna, she reveals the secret of his birth which fact Pandavas are not aware. Then Dharmaraja curses the womenfolk as stated in the cited quotation.

The role of teacher is not only restricted to teaching but to shape the students as responsible citizens. Therefore it is said "A teacher tells, a good teacher explains, a very good teacher demonstrates and an excellent teacher inspires". It is for the students also to assess the capability of their teachers.

During earlier years, question papers were set with bit and big questions with maximum three hours duration to answer. This system is still in vogue. In the advent of artificial intelligence and computerisation all set examinations are filled with only objective questions which system cannot elicit the calibre of students as in subjective system.

Students should also be advised to read newspapers and journals not only for updating current affairs but also enlarging their brain power. Car company owner Ford was asked the secret of success - he replied "hard work, hard work and hard work". Students must know that there is no substitute to hard work which pays high and rich dividends throughout journey of life.

Former President Abdul Kalam in all his messages to students, he used to say "have sound sleep to get good dreams and in order to realise those dreams, spend sleepless nights". This needs no explanation. "vidya leni vadu vinta pasuvu" is a Telugu adage. Value based education is need of the hour. There are three main priorities before the government viz., education, education and education only.

— N Padmavathi, Hyderabad