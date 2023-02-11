MyVoice: Views of our readers 11th February 2023

Religious structures cannot block roads

This refers to Municipal Administration Minister K T Rama Rao who promised to bring a law to remove roadside temples, churches and masjids that are causing severe roadblocks in the city at various places. Indeed, it is a novel idea on his part that remained pending all these years. KTR said this is in tune with what Gujarat is doing with similar structures in the state. If KTR is sincere in his endeavour, he must begin his mission with demolishing the 'Dargah' perched in the centre of the road, between Abids and Afzalgunj at Begum Bazaar. Such innovative exercises are quite essential for the overall development, particularly concerning the infrastructure of the twin cities, about which citizens have no two views.

S Lakshmi, Hyderabad

Freebie culture goes unchecked in AP



The Andhra Pradesh government under the stewardship of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is going on increasing freebie culture unmindful of diversion of central funds together with making lakhs of crores loans from all sources. All opponent parties specially Telugu Desam and its allied Janasena, are constantly raising their voices loud on all platforms and the debaters on TVs condemn and criticise this party's misrule in all angles. But as on date, the poor beneficiaries and also others are showering YSRCP with affection. People's mindset is to be changed by explaning how the state is being ruined with freebie culture.

NSK Prasad, Hyderabad

SC's right stance on plea against BBC



Both the ends of justice seem met with the Apex Court dismissing a plea seeking complete ban on the BBC Documentary "India - The Modi Question." Recently, we were audience to the Kashmir Files" movie in the public domain for universal exhibition. It is appreciated that both are impulsive and that both of them promote and sustain the democratic ethos in a rising economic power like India. However, the inescapable and the essential point of difference about the fact that the documentary is made by an alien country on a matter purely internal to our nation must also be not lost sight of.

Seshagiri Row Karry, Hyderabad

Pointless tirade against past by PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has enumerated his achievements in both the houses of the Parliament during the motion of thanks to the president's speech. A common refrain in his speech is that true development began only in 2024, when he became the Prime Minister. But the so-called progress he brought about was often based on the foundation laid in the past. Independence saw India making great strides in industrial, agricultural, scientific and technological sectors so much so that by 2014, the country had become a giant in IT. self-sufficient in foodgrains, and had the largest pool of scientists and technologists, who could plan a manned mission to the moon. It is time Modi saw himself as a statesman, who is in most respects the opposite of a politician.

N Sadhasiva Reddy, Bengaluru

It seems to be a well laid strategy of the ruling party as they knew the Adani issue would be raised in Parliament which can be used by the PM to counter Congress in particular and other opposition. The PM managed what he wanted. As for mud, if used productively it can be used to build houses, but in parliament it became an slinging weapon. We seem to have inherited the Parliamentary form British when they left but have failed to learn parliamentary behaviour from them. During the debate initiated by Rahu and followed by Modi, the chant "Adani, Adani" and "Modi Modi" continued to vibrate. Thumbing desk is normal, but chants are something new in India. If Atalji was in place of Modi, he could have shown his displeasure.

N Nagarajan, Hyderabad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his 90 mts speech in reply to a debate on a motion thanking the President for her address to a sitting of Parliament; cited the one decade of wasted rule of Congress during which all aspects national growth – ranging from defence to infrastructure were simply ignored; and that the then defence Minister A K Antony was on record being unable to update the requirements of the three forces for want of funds. The economy of the country was in bad hands, and the then finance minister invented new ploys to hoodwink the government, and it was free for all in looting the country at the cost of the exchequer. Thankfully the equation has been corrected; and the country is on an even keel after the BJP-led NDA being in power for the past 9 years in the country.

K R Venkata Narasimhan, Madurai.