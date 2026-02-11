MyVoice: Views of our readers 11th February 2026

Revamped justice system augurs well

This is further tour editorial ‘A citizen-centric justice system was long-overdue’ (Feb 10). Towards this, the recent conference of Chief Justices at the National Judicial Academy in Bhopal marks an important step in that direction. The focus on reducing “stale litigation” initiated by the State, encouraging online adjudication of minor offences such as traffic challans, and expanding e-Seva Kendras for e-filing and downloading certified copies reflects a modern reformist vision. By minimising unnecessary court appearances and simplifying procedures, these initiatives promise to save judicial time while making justice delivery more accessible, efficient, and responsive to ordinary citizens. One wonders why successive governments did not think of such measures all these years.

Sakunthala KR, Hyderabad

Reducing ‘stale litigation’ is insightful

With reference to the editorial “A citizen-centric justice system was long-overdue” (Feb 10), the shift toward a data-driven judicial framework is a welcome step for a system often bogged down by procedural delays. The focus on reducing “stale litigation” initiated by the State is particularly insightful, as the government remains the largest litigant, frequently clogging the courts with avoidable cases. While digital tools like the National Judicial Data Grid and virtual courts for petty offenses enhance transparency, technology alone cannot bridge the gap if the underlying backlog remains unaddressed.

The commitment to prioritising victim-centric provisions and linguistic inclusivity will undoubtedly humanise the legal process for the common man. However, for these reforms to truly take root, there must be a simultaneous focus on filling judicial vacancies at the district level to ensure that “strict timelines” are attainable. A robust push for out-of-court settlements and mediation to reduce the burden on the formal judiciary are viable options.

M Barathi, Bengaluru-560076

Fast-track recruitment of judges

This refers to the editorial “A citizen-centric justice system was long-overdue” (THI, Feb 10). I welcome the push for tech upgrades like eCourts and the National Judicial Data Grid to cut delays. Yet backlogs persist because many courts lack basic staff and infrastructure. To make this work, there must be fast-track recruitment of judges and paralegals at district levels. Also, there is a need to set firm timelines for government cases.

S M Jeeva, Chennai-32

Poll panel must get its act together

The frontpage news ‘Liquor and money power start overflowing’ (THI Feb 10) has become too routine. But it exposes the State Election Commission’s miserable failure to discharge its constitutional obligation of preventing such malpractices from happening. The distribution of money and liquor has become such a buzzword around election time that in places where the election was unanimous, the electorate took to the streets seeking election so that they can get money and liquor freely. This incident speaks volumes about the degeneration of elections. To expect elimination of corruption with such shady and faulty election processes is almost like a myth.

M V Nagavender Rao, Hyderabad-4

Book censorship in the offing?

This is a disturbing moment for Indian publishing. Penguin Random House opened online pre-orders for ‘Four Stars of Destiny’ by Gen Naravane, with the author announcing its release in December 2023. In recent days, after Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi flaunted a copy of the book, the Delhi Police—rarely proactive on book piracy—announced an FIR for circulating the same title.

Will he be booked for holding a book withheld by the government? Now, reportedly under pressure, the publisher claims the book has not gone for publication. If so, how were pre-orders announced and promoted? Such contradictions fuel fears of informal censorship, edging India towards a Central Board of Book Certification on the lines of film censorship.

N Nagarajan, Hyderabad-103

Bhagwat should retrospect

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat asserts that the organisation’s chief post is open to all castes. The truth, however, is that in its one hundred years of existence, except for Rajendra Singh, every other Sarsanghchalak of RSS were from the Brahmin community. Though hailed as the largest NGO in the world, the RSS does not allow women participation. Before advocating the case for Bharat Ratna to Veer Savarkar, Bhagwat needs to have a relook at its history, its role in the freedom movement and in the emancipation of underprivileged classes.

P R Ravinder, Hyderabad