MyVoice: Views of our readers 12th December 2021

Better days await farmers in India

Farmers are over the moon with the Central government accepting all their demands. So, they have announced that they are suspending their over-a-year-long agitation and will vacate protest sites across the country starting Saturday. The announcement comes in the wake of the Centre accepting their demands including the withdrawal of all agitation-related cases and compensation to the families of those farmers who died during the course of the movement against the contentious agriculture laws.

The farmers' body tweeted, "Current agitation stands suspended- battle has been won; the war to ensure farmers' rights will continue." Thus, the agitation, having weathered rain, heat, bone-chilling cold, and Covid-19 pandemic for 378 days during which 715 lives were lost, was suspended. Yes, farmers are literally on cloud nine now and the protest sites have all become lifelong memory.

The decision of the Central government to repeal the three farm laws is indeed most welcome. Actually, the decision should have been taken long ago considering the genuineness of the farmers' demand. It may be recalled that the farmers had been agitating for long against the Central government's three farm laws, which came into effect following the approval of the President of India. Ever since the farm laws came into being, the farmers started protesting though the protest was unnoticeable at first. Farmers in Punjab started protesting against these laws and later farmers in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh joined the protest drawing worldwide attention.

However, against the backdrop of the decision of the Central government to repeal the three farm laws after year-long protests, certain reports say that this may revive the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) movement once again in Assam with powerful All Assam Students Union (AASU) asserting that like the three farm laws the Central government will have to repeal the anti-people CAA. But such anticipation being nurtured by certain elements will remain only a pipe dream.

The Farm Laws and the CAA are like 'chalk and cheese' or 'apples and oranges.' So, a protest based on hypothesis that the government will rake up the past of every Muslim, and on unsatisfying with the details, government will banish them to either Pakistan or Bangladesh is only a chimera and it has no any practical sense. Only a few in the Muslim community fearing an imaginary act and live like milksops. So, now with the farmers' agitation has come to an end, agriculture sector is sure to take a great leap in production because happy farmers are indeed the asset of the nation.

T K Nandanan, Kochi

Farmers caught in crossfire

When Elephants fight, it is grass that suffers...the saying has become true at present in Telangana State. Between Central and State governments Telangana farmers are suffering being uncertain who buys their paddy. Telangana government says Centre is not ready to buy paddy from Telangana. On the other hand, BJP leaders claim Telangana government at any cost buy the paddy from farmers. But State government said it would not set up paddy procurement centres in the coming Rabi season.

Due to these developments, the delay is progressing and the paddy at procurement centres started to sprout. As a result, farmers have been going through great confusion for weeks and have been on tenterhooks . To get politically benefited, politicians must stop giving fake promises regarding paddy procurement. It is because of farmers, we are alive.It is because of farmers we are a Nation. Farmers' welfare is nation's welfare. Our strength is our farmers.

When it comes to Central government, it must not announce it would not buy paddy from Telangana all of a sudden. It must inform states how much paddy it procures and what it is ready to procure before starting the season of cultivation. Then there would be no confusion for the State Government. And farmers can plan accordingly either.

State Government must abide to its promises if it announces to procure paddy. Some State Government politicians announced they would buy paddy totally a couple of months ago at different meetings. This non coordination among politicians and lack of pre planning regarding procurement of harvests, the farmers are in great agony. Still,over fifty percent of India's population depends solely on agriculture to lead their lives.

K Manoj Kumar, Huzurabad

Why is Congress being seen as a pariah?

What do you call the poll strategist Prashant Kishor, a Chanakya for imparting strategic lessons to major political parties in the country; or a la Shakuni, teaching wicked and devious methods in achieving political goals, to come to power in the country, through democratic means! It is not as if these political parties who are seeking the assistance and help of Prashant Kishore, and others, revamping their fortunes, are not so innocent and pure - already overloaded with their own brand of cunningness, wickedness, in beguiling people, with their own brands of misinformation and temptation - by way of promises, and impossible dreams to the electorate. When, Prashant Kishor was political advisor to Congress – the party had no hesitation in indulging in every act as recommended by him, in engaging blatant, deliberate anti-national acts as a means to come to power, grossly underplaying the performance of a talented government that is in power.

Prashant Kishor, did not forget to remind his clients, not to be carried away by the zeal, in undermining the popularity, and peoples' support that BJP has been enjoying in the country; to be able take it headlong - and the party or the parties will have to unfailingly invest in mobilising the support and help of paid channels, NGOs and Trusts that are available to the highest bidders in ensuring the task.

When Prashant Kishor said that Congress leadership is not sacrosanct, to be confined to Gandhi family alone – in the capacity as advisor to Mamata Banerjee, is the truth that many Congress supporters have been entertaining , but are unable to express.

Such revelation nevertheless irked the sycophants of Congress to no end. Nonetheless the high command continued with half-baked policies on crucial decisions, the usual way as evident from extending blind support to mediocre individuals like Navjot Singh Sidhu, even when he played vituperative role as PCC head of Punjab, openly indulged in criticising and berating the Chief Minister Channi, which will have disastrous consequence for Congress in the next elections in the state. Congress today is in a pathetic state, having become a pariah for others who believe in keeping it at an arm's length.

K V Raghuram, Wayanad

Need to continue bold reforms of Gen Rawat

There are moments in a nation's history when time stands still. The unfortunate and untimely death of the country's first Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Laxman Singh Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and 11 other defence personnel is one such occasion. There was heartfelt mourning pan-nation on Friday as the General, his wife, Brig L S Lidder were cremated with Full military honours.

General Rawat was assessed as "too patriotic", "too tough" and "too outspoken" by many and was therefore conveniently branded. As the Chief of Army Staff, he had a 'tough-no nonsense' approach when it came to leadership. He walked the talk when it came to giving a "befitting reply to the enemy".

What he leaves behind is his glorious legacy, which will be remembered and talked of for years to come. A modern day military icon, General Bipin Rawat deserves much more than just a tribute. We as a nation shall stress on certain marks in his honour. The immediate important step needed to be taken is appointing the new CDS, and thus ensuring that the momentum of the post shall not be lost. India has been gifted by some excellent Top level military leadership over the course of time. The next big mark in his tribute shall be, completing his unfinished business.

General Rawat was a visionary man. As part of the reforms, General Rawat very vigorously pushed for the creation of integrated theatre commands. In less than two years after he was appointed the CDS, General Rawat initiated a series of military reforms that are highly significant in scope. With his drive and determination, he would have ensured that the process is taken forward. Now that General Rawat is not at the helm, it must be ensured that the momentum is not lost.

As we look at the security landscape, there are troubling signs. On our northern borders, a more aggressive Chinese military is turning the Line of Actual Control into a contested border. Pakistan remains an intractable foe engaged in a proxy war in Jammu and Kashmir. The situation in Afghanistan has the potential to spill over and impact the entire region. The growing presence of China in the Indian Ocean will at some stage challenge the current domination of the Indian Navy.

Apart from this, completing the chopper crash probe on time, revising the VVIP security travel protocols, continuing with the modernisation of the military and finally collectively looking after the loved ones left behind of all the martyrs, shall all aid in a perfect complete farewell to the loving General.

General Rawat's legacy will crystallise over time but what his worst critics accept is that he made the Integrated Theatre Commands and linked issues his key focus points, regardless of their final delivery shape. He will always be remembered as a fearless top brass general, who without daunting even a bit by all the criticism, continued to thrive in national interest at the highest level. His heartfelt humanity will rise above the AI-fuelled, Internet of Things-driven warfighting to remind us that soldiers fight and win wars when handled with professional ability that is laced with a dash of essential humanity.

Rahul Kamble, Sangli