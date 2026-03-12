MyVoice: Views of our readers 12th March 2026

Passive euthanasia has implications

It is heart-wrenching that Harish Rana, who has been in coma for 13 years, has been permitted by the Supreme Court to withdraw life support and cause passive euthanasia. Ironically, one Aruna Shanbag, who was in coma for 40 years, was not allowed passive euthanasia by her family and well-wishers at a Mumbai Hospital. We cannot underestimate the evolving trends in medical advances.

Medicine offered to those with the medical disorder DMD gave no hope of survival but now immunotherapy of AOC (Antibody Oligonucleotide Conjugate) raises survival hopes. Even treatment of terminal cancers has made great advances as regards longer remissions. Likewise, passive euthanasia may be put on hold for a longer period, provided there is dedicated support from the government and NGOs.

Dr T Ramadas, Visakhapatnam

Ensure digital discipline during exams

With reference to the article published in The Hans India on March 11 regarding rising digital stress among students during the board examination season, I would like to emphasise a growing concern that deserves immediate attention of parents, educators, and students. The survey findings clearly bring out how excessive screen time is affecting students’ concentration, sleep patterns, and emotional well-being. Many teenagers tend to stay up late, log on to social media platforms, and be carried away by online distractions instead of focusing on their studies.

As a result, they often fall behind in their preparation and experience additional stress during examinations. It is encouraging that several families are now trying to cut down on unnecessary screen usage by setting clear digital boundaries. Students too must take responsibility for their habits. Simple steps like planning a daily timetable, taking short breaks, revising regularly, and getting adequate sleep can help them stay focused and avoid digital distractions.

Raju Kolluru, Kakinada

Focus on renewable energy infra

The disruption in commercial LPG supply that is affecting eateries and small enterprises across cities reveals how vulnerable India’s energy system remains to external shocks. It underscores India’s structural dependence on imported fossil fuels. Had the country invested more decisively and consistently in renewable alternatives such as solar, wind and biogas earlier, the economy would not be so vulnerable to distant geopolitical disruptions.

Decentralised biogas systems, rooftop solar power and other clean-energy solutions can provide reliable local substitutes for conventional cooking fuels. Going forward, the government must allocate greater budgetary support to renewable energy infrastructure and encourage households, institutions and small businesses to transition toward cleaner and locally available energy sources. These measures can ensure long-term energy security and resilience.

Vidyasagar Reddy Kethiri, Hanumakonda

Govt must update on fuel situation

The shortage of LPG cylinders has severely impacted eateries across Hyderabad, Mumbai and Bengaluru. This crisis contradicts repeated government assurances of adequate supply. For millions of people—especially migrant workers, students, and bachelors—hotels and small restaurants are their primary source of daily meals, making cooking gas supply even more critical than petrol.

When fuel shortages occur, public confidence in the government erodes quickly. Authorities must go beyond vague reassurances and provide transparent, daily updates on the actual fuel situation. Opposition blaming the government is not fair; instead, they should cooperate and avoid instigating public unrest.

Dr O Prasada Rao, Hyderabad