MyVoice: Views of our readers 13th January 2026

India must keep strategic options open: US ties

Thisrefers to the editorial “India shouldn’t view Trump from his opponents’ perspective” (THI, Jan 12). It rightly cautions against judging a possible Trump presidency through liberal Western anxieties alone. For India, foreign policy must be guided by interests, leverage and outcomes. Trump’s record shows unpredictability, but also a transactional clarity that India has navigated before, particularly on defence, energy and strategic autonomy.

At the same time, excessive optimism would be equally misplaced, as abrupt shifts in US priorities can unsettle global markets and security balances. The sensible course lies in institutional preparedness rather than political guesswork. India should deepen bipartisan engagement in Washington, strengthen regional partnerships, and keep its strategic options open.

S M Jeeva,Chennai-32

Safeguarding strategic autonomy vital for India

Thisis further to the editorial “India shouldn’t view Trump MAGA from his opponents’ perspective” (THI Jan 12). The piece offers a thoughtful take in urging India to understand President Trump’s foreign policy through his own strategic lens rather than liberal critiques. It rightly points out the internal consistency in his approach—combining claims of being a “peace President” with decisive military actions.

The recent US strikes and interventions have raised concerns about regional stability, energy security, and the precedent of unilateral actions. A pragmatic response lies in quiet, sustained diplomacy: strengthening bilateral channels, engaging beyond the White House with Congress and the US establishment, and diversifying partnerships to safeguard strategic autonomy.

M. Barathi,Bengaluru-560076

Cockfights have become integral to Sankranti celebrations

Itis a long-established tradition. During Sankranti festivities, cockfights, dice games, playing cards enjoy the status of ‘traditional’ sports due to the heavy patronisation of political leaders, across affiliations. (SP warns against involvement in gambling cockfights THI Jan 12).

Despite warning by the SP, people are ready to organise the events, which see crores of rupees exchanged hand to hand. Meanwhile warnings by the SP and DSP will at best lead to some minor actions while it is business as usual for the organisers and punters.

D Ravi Kumar. Visakhapatnam

Modi’s ‘era of great certainty’ is misplaced

Thisis in response to the article “India witnessing an era of great certainty: PM” (THI Jan 12), Despite encouraging macroeconomic indicators, India continues to face persistent structural challenges that constrain inclusive and sustainable growth. Public infrastructure—particularly road and rail connectivity—requires significant modernization through sustained government capital expenditure to improve productivity and regional integration. India’s start-up ecosystem, while visible, remains fragile. Unemployment rates are increasing both quarter-on-quarter and year-on-year, while wage levels across industries remain significantly below global benchmarks, affecting talent retention and workforce motivation. The public education system urgently needs course correction.

A growing mismatch between industry skill requirements and university curricula is weakening India’s human capital pipeline. Further, the current tax system places a disproportionate burden on salaried employees without providing adequate social protection. If left unaddressed, these long-standing structural issues risk diluting the country’s growth momentum.

Sri Harsha Gajjarapu,Narayanpet (TG)

MANUU stares at bleak future

TheTelangana government’s move to reclaim 50 acres of land from Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) has raised serious concerns. MANUU plays a crucial role in providing higher education, especially to Urdu-speaking and marginalized communities.

While the government claims the land was not used for its intended purpose, such matters should be resolved through dialogue and review rather than land withdrawal. This decision may adversely affect the university’s expansion, academic development, and students’ future. It is hoped that the government will reconsider the move and adopt a solution that safeguards higher education and constitutional values.

Hammad Noori,Araria (Bihar)