MyVoice: Views of our readers 14th March 2026

Dump LPG, patronise biogas

Amid escalations in the Middle East, we are now subject to disruptions in the supply of crude oil. However, there is respite given that there are other alternatives from the allies. However, those dependent on LPG, the tensions are worsening by the day. The demand from households, hotels and commercial establishments are increasing at a fast pace. In this worrisome situation, many of us have forgotten the most viable alternative, which can more than serve the purpose-biogas, which, incidentally, can be filled in cylinders. It is sustainable and affordable.

All that one requires are cow dung, kitchen waste, old vegetables and stale food items. These can be recycled and used to light stoves. Rather than scaling up LPG extraction drastically, we can focus on establishing biogas facilities which require very minimal space and can be produced by waste that has no other use. In fact, this is such a sound alternative that the authorities can commercialise the entire sector, which can also create countless employment opportunities.

Saketh Sirasanagandla, Hyderabad

Citizens facing rising costs deserve candour

This is further to your editorial “Centre must communicate with people, coordinate with states” (March 13), the call for transparent governance during the Middle East tensions is as sensible as it is urgent. When hoteliers warn of crippling daily losses and a state legislature passes resolutions, we have moved beyond mere political point-scoring into genuine economic anxiety.

The government’s expanded sourcing strategy is welcome, but strategy shared is strategy doubled in effectiveness. Citizens facing rising costs deserve candour, not cryptic assurances. Similarly, opposition allegations of compromised energy security warrant substantive response rather than reflexive retort. This crisis illuminates a perennial truth: energy independence isn’t forged in emergency meetings but through sustained vision - renewables, domestic exploration, strategic reserves.

K Chidanand Kumar, Bengaluru

Oppn must rally behind govt

It is imperative that all opposition parties stand firmly behind the government during a crisis of the kind we are going through due to the Gulf crisis. The LPG scarcity is not being felt as all needed measures are taken to avert such a situation. India’s dependence on imported oil and LPG need not be overstated. The government is not complacent in this regard; and has diversified its sources of procurement of petroleum products and crude oil supply for the country.

Sakunthala K R, Hyderabad

Cong must be more constructive

This is further to the editorial “Centre must communicate with people, coordinate with states”. The country has been witnessing unrelented attempts by the Congress to berate the government at every opportunity. Naturally, the Opposition cannot be expected to be supportive of the government in the ongoing oil crisis and LPG gas cylinder shortages that are being highlighted and exaggerated unnecessarily, while the reality is something else.

S Lakshmi, Hyderabad

LPG crisis crippling hotel industry

Hotels across India are facing a severe gas shortage with many forced to shut down or reduce operations. Many hotel associations have formed a Joint Action Committee to address the crisis, with some restaurants closing every Monday to conserve gas. Andhra Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, and Kerala are also affected, with long queues for domestic cylinders despite soaring black market prices.

The government has invoked the Essential Commodities Act prioritizing domestic LPG supply and restricting commercial use. States are taking measures to curb black marketing and ensure supply. The hotel industry is hopping around and hoping to get an amicable solution by next week. Meanwhile, it is time to prevent the spread of fake news on fuel availability.

Jayanthi Subramaniam, East Mumbai

Flexible timings for women make sense

One should wholeheartedly welcome the flexible timings (come early-go early; 30-minute flexibility between 9.15 am and 9.45 am) that have been brought in by the Maharashtra government for women employees. This is a progressive forward-looking measure. There will be less traffic jams, especially during the peak hours; considerably reduce smoke-pollution, and help save on time, fuel and money. I feel that all States must take cue and introduce this well-intended Maharashtra model.

Sreelekha PS, Secunderabad-61