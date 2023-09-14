MyVoice: Views of our readers 14th September 2023

A welcome initiative by Hans India

Welcome the Hans India drive to prevent suicides. It is shocking news that in our country, daily more than 35 youth are committing suicides. Most of the schools don’t have playgrounds, laboratories and extracurricular activities like games, NCC and NSS. Moreover, smartphones are depressing them more as they get confined to these devices over longer times. School and college principals shall prevent their access to cell phones. Their assignments and extracurricular activities shall be increased. The police needs to engage the youth every weekend in some of their services. Yoga shall be made a routine schedule in all academic centers. Keeping them engaged will divert them from such loneliness and depression.

G Murali Mohan Rao, Secunderabad

Naidu’s arrest: Victimisation or bad karma?

Lord Sri Krishna said that bad karma or good karma done by the people have stronger memory than God Himself. They give the suitable results at the appropriate time. The bad karmas done by TDP chief over the past 45 years delivered bad results now. Each bad karma he did in the past will give the bad result now one after another. He obtained stay through his influence for 26 cases against him. Apart from the current case going on, there are 7 other cases inline. The Central government must establish a special court for enquiry of all these cases and bring out suitable punishment at the earliest.

Sambasiva Rao Choda, Hyderabad

Former CBI Director Nageswara Rao, retired IAS officer PV Ramesh severally condemned the way CID inquiry official over the remand report on the skill development corruption case against former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu with false allegations which look like ‘cock and bull’ story. IPC Sections in the FIR report are stated to be untenable in any proportion. YSRCP government is very eager to implicate CBN’s son Lokesh also in any suitable non bailable case. If CBN had hinted to his supporters, it would have resulted in an uncontrollable law and order in the state, but he advised his cadre to maintain peace and harmony. Modi government should break its silence soon.

Dr NSR Murthy, Secunderabad

It is alleged that Rs 350 crore was rooted to Chandrababu Naidu through shell companies. Though this happened in 2015-16, it was unearthed in 2021. It is a known fact that Chandrababu Naidu has been facing multiple corruption changes in Polavaram Project, Fibregrid, Amaravati land pooling and note-for-vote but he is surviving by means of getting stays. It is proved with his arrest that one cannot escape from the law of the land .Please publish this letter in your newspaper esteemed column.

Pratapa Reddy Yaramala, Tiruvuru, NTR Dt, AP

Set up more Ganesh immersion ponds

This has reference to the ‘Ganesh Nimajjanam’ (immersion) news review in Hans India. The Hyderabad Police Commissioner is requested to create many immersion tanks across twin cities and on the outskirts. Focusing only on Tank Bund for immersing requires hectic arrangements. But locating various immersion points and mandatorily allotting different area idols to the nearby immersion tanks will ease the traffic congestion and time delays, just as done by Election Commission which creates many polling booths. Similarly, the Police Commissioner is requested to decentralise immersion activity. Moreover banning the idols prepared using chemicals will save the environment.

G Murali Mohan Rao, Secunderabad

PM must turn focus on Manipur peace

It is indeed sad to note that to date normalcy in the Manipur state has not been restored. It is most unfortunate that every day people are being killed (three killed in fresh Manipur violence - Hans India dated 13.09.2023). After the success of G20 Summit, it is a dire necessity that PM Modiji focuses on vital domestic issues like Manipur, inflation, unemployment and restore peace in India, and next turn his attention to world peace and other issues.

Ganti Venkata Sudhir, Secunderabad