MyVoice: Views of our readers 15th July 2022

Updating unparliamentary expressions

The list of unparliamentary words and expressions released as booklet by Lok Sabha Secretariat is amusing. The routinely used words like corrupt, criminal, drama, eyewash and crocodile tears have secured place in the list. If those words are used, they may be removed from the records or the member who used them may be punished by the chair.

The parliament has its share of members with criminal cases. Still the word criminal is unparliamentary. The chamber has to discuss the issue of corruption. Yet the word corrupt is prohibited. The utterance of the name Sakuni is not parliamentary. Alas! What a pity for the notorious strategist of epic Mahabharata. One can be compared to wicked Dushasana, but not to him in the House. Satire apart, the list needs a reasonable modification, not to become obsolete.

Dr D V G Sankararao, Nellimarla

II

The Government of India is all along accepting mutely unsolicited, indecent, hasty and vulgar language in Parliament unmindful of its disenchanting nature. Now, though it is too late, the GOI felt this abusive language is against the cultural heritage of Parliament and hence deleted only 18 such words among countless, from usage in Parliament.

This newly adopted culture should be followed in letter and spirit in assemblies and councils also. All politicians must follow this practice in their speeches on all other platforms. Failure to stick to guns by anyone should be fired with suspension mercilessly. Unless this bulldozing effect is taken system will not come to terms.

Dr NSR Murthy, Secunderabad

Bravo, SC!

This refers to Supreme Court refusing pass an omnibus ban on demolition of illegal constructions and houses that of stone pelters, anti-social and anti- national elements who were wilfully being part of gangs creating unrest in several states of Uttar Pradesh, on the petition of Jamiat-ulama-i-Hind, challenging bulldozing of such houses in UP. Such an order to be passed by the Supreme Court will send a strong message against the jihadi Islamists who want to utilise every insignificant occasion in the society to give it a communal colour to weaken the country.

It is believed that most of the houses that were demolished are illegally constructed that had been served notices several times, with no effective compliance on part of the owner or occupier.

K V Raghuram, Wayanad

Allegations against Ansari serious

The news that Pakistani journalist Nursat Mirza who had visited India five times during the time when United Progressive Alliance (UPA) was in power in the country at the invitation of former vice president Hamid Ansari, and the Congress must be probed seriously. The issue assumes significance in the light of the journalist being allowed to visit six states, which is an exceptional concession extended to a visiting journalist which is generally confined to three states in the country.

It is interesting to note that Hamid Ansari had attended a couple of Muslim congregations that are now under the scanner for being radical. The allegations must be seriously looked into, in terms of the security compromise during that time that proved advantageous to Pakistan, in waging a proxy war.

S Lakshmi, Hyderabad

Cars and safety features

Buying a car nowadays is a long process of thinking and then going for the best suited one from a sea of new models coming in every month. People nowadays have become smart buyers as they do not go for the looks and the brand but for safety and durability.

Global NCAP (New Car Assessment Program) is a platform which checks the safety and durability of new cars and based on their crash test they give their ratings for a specific model. It has so far assessed more than 50 models of cars from different brands in India but there are many models which go unassessed and they fail to perform in a market which is looking for safety and durability.

The Indian government has decided to roll out its own Bharat NCAP by April 2023 which will assess all models made in India for cars weighing under 3.5 tonnes.

Noopur Baruah, Tezpur

Lionising 'ahimsa'

People make a fetish of himsa and ahimsa even on simple issues like the installation of the lions on the Ashoka pillar in a more aggressive format. The opposition seems to have run out of issues.

It is plain naivete to expect that by disarming oneself, the enemy would also do the same. However, this was precisely the attitude of Gandhiji which endeared him to the British authorities and the Muslims of that period. Ahimsa is the dharma of a seeker for moksha or nirvana but it is not the ideal of a Kshatriya fighting inimical forces and protecting the country. We have had enough of this wrongly applied ahimsa. The 'new' lions are simply the rediscovered ideal of the nation.

Dr Pingali Gopal, Warangal