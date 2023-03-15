MyVoice: Views of our readers 15th March 2023

Truth is truth: Spoken on home soil or on foreign soil

The Parliament was witness to the intensification of the government's and the Opposition's mutual attacks, sloganeering, ruckus and adjournments. Rahul Gandhi should be thankful to the BJP for keeping him at the centre of its politics and letting him set the political agenda. The BJP seems to be desperate to somehow link Rahul Gandhi's remarks in the UK to 'nationalism'. Prime Minister Narendra Modi tried to take advantage of Rahul Gandhi's remarks during his visit to Karnataka. The trouble with the BJP is that it is focusing more on where Rahul Gandhi said what he said than what he said. Rahul Gandhi made the remarks unpalatable to the ruling party (and hence 'anti-national') in London. The remark that the BJP seized to pounce on Rahul Gandhi was "Democracy is under attack in India". Dispassionate observers would attest to the truth of what he said. The BJP is seeking an apology from Rahul Gandhi for making his observations "on foreign soil". Truth is truth, whether it is spoken on home soil or on foreign soil. Isn't it true that investigating agencies are being misused for the ruling party's own ends? Isn't it true that institutions have been undermined to be in awe of the government? Isn't it true that the Opposition members are not allowed to speak to real issues and say anything against the government?





Disrupting the Parliament on the pretext of extracting an apology from Rahul Gandhi could be an offensive strategy and a ruse aimed at sidestepping the Opposition's demand for a JPC probe into the Adani-Hindenburg issue. Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is otherwise loquacious keeps a studied silence on the Adani stock controversy. He shouldn't want or try to detach himself from Adani's business empire for political reasons. We beseech the Prime Minister to break his silence on Adani's alleged misdoings and his government's alleged overt and covert 'help' to the behemoth in its mercurial rise in eth wealth graph. We also beseech him to apologise for his "ashamed being born in India" remark made in China and South Korea.

G.David Milton, Maruthancode, Tamil Nadu

It is very shameful that frequent disruptions and pandemonium in the parliament, have become order of the day, and the high expectations of the 1.40 billion people of India have been betrayed by the so called elected representatives. (Parliament adjourned for the day: Democracy under attack: Rahul Gandhi, Hans India , March 14.) On one hand , we hear high sounding "words" like "Janani of Democracy" and "Temple of Democracy," while on the other, we see deeds of disruption and dereliction of duty in utter disregard to the democratic principles and sentiments of the people. In this regard, one must admit that the treasury benches which constitute 80% of numerical strength in the Parliament, is chiefly responsible for disruption of Parliament and consequently for disruption of Democracy. Hence, his excellency, the President of India, who is the head of the parliament, as per Article 86 of the Constitution, should intervene and advise the parliamentarians to discharge their parliamentary duties with utmost sincerity and honesty, leaving aside the dirty politics, in the interest of the Democracy in India.

P.H.Hema Sagar, Secunderabad





Naatu Naatu OscaRRR extraordinary

It is beyond anybody's imagination that Naatu Naatu song will win two international awards. There are three elements to be noted here. One lyric and the other one was performance by the actors NTR and Ramcharan as per the Director's conception and the third one was composition of music. This interdependent team work for days, may be months together in Ukraine in front of presidential palace shaped it a master piece. Fans may forgive me. This song was not highly superb compared to other movie songs, but it gained indomitable fervour and idolised world wide unlike others and hence no tremendous wonder for grabbing Oscar award. No Indian movie hitherto accomplished this prestigious award. It is a jewel in Tollywood's crown. All encomiums to Hans, for sparing editorial space for endorsing the glory of RRR amid quite a number of contemporary issues to occupy this column.

Dr NSR Murthy, Secunderabad

Bagging twin awards at Oscar film festival this year have made India elated and proud. That 'Natu Natu ' song from a Telugu movie, RRR and a documentary named 'Elephant Whisperers', bringing two Oscars home at a time is certainly a moment of celebration for Indian cinema. For a hundred years old Indian cinema, which produces maximum number of movies every year, the prestigious award is nearly elusive. Though some Indian technicians have got it before, they got them for movies made by foreigners. This time both awards have been bagged by purely Indian made flicks, one is for original score other one is for well made documentary. That the documentary has been made by two women is praiseworthy. Now Indian cinema has been making good strides on global stage commercially as well as in getting recognition.

Dr. D.V.G.Sankararao, Prof. Of Anaesthesiology, MIMS, AP











