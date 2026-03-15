MyVoice: Views of our readers 15th March 2026

Time for us to realise Prof Panikkar’s vision of India

Prof K N Panikkar was a public intellectual who spoke the truth to power and did all he could to advance the causes of justice, freedom and democracy. He was greatly influenced by Antonio Gransci and Edward Said. He had the courage of his convictions and held firm to his principles. The noted historian was a passionate defender of secularism and a trenchant critic of Hindu nationalism and Hindutva. He denounced the demolition of the Babri Masjid as the presage of Hindu revivalism. He was a vocal critic of ‘othering” and hate speeches and hate crimes. An academic rooted in Marxist historiography, he kept historical facts distinct from myths. A historian in the mould of Romila Thapar, he alerted the country to the dangers of letting a ruling dispensation rewrite history to suit its ideological agenda. His academic rigour conferred certain integrity on his works and debunked false narratives sold to the gullible masses in the furtherance of narrow political interests.

His study, without blinkers, established that the Moplah rebellion in Malabar was primarily a class struggle, an uprising against landlords and colonial rulers and not a communal clash. Extolled as a historian of ideas, Prof Panikkar was open-minded and encouraged his students to think independently and critically. His avidly read newspaper columns pleaded the case for India’s continued existence as a pluralist democracy. It now falls on us to uphold his legacy and strive for realizing his vision of India.

G David Milton, Maruthancode (TN)

A personal touch by banks can work wonders in a retiree’s life

Many elders who have retired after decades of service, especially in the banking sector, may not be fully conversant with modern smartphone technology. While the digital age moves rapidly with instant messages and apps, the older generation still cherishes a warm personal touch and the written word on paper.

In this context, I appeal to all banks, as well as public and private organisations, to start a tradition of writing a personal letter to their retired employees, at least once a month. They should include:

Well-being inquiry:Personal greetings such as, "How are you? How is your health? How are you spending your retired life?"

Service check:Asking, "Are you facing any difficulties with your bank transactions? Are you utilising doorstep banking services?"

Respect and advice:Engaging them by stating, "Your experience is invaluable to our organisation. Please share your precious suggestions with us."

Pension information:Providing clear information like, "Your pension amount has been credited to your account this month," conveyed in a warm manner.

Rather than a machine-generated automated SMS, a letter ending with "Your Friend" will provide them with immense mental strength and a sense of recognition.

I hope this new trend commences on April 1.

Kantamsetti Lakshman Rao, Bangalore

Flexible timings for women make sense

One should wholeheartedly welcome the flexible timings (come early-go early; 30-minute flexibility between 9.15 am and 9.45 am) that have been brought in by the Maharashtra government for women employees. This is a progressive forward looking measure.

There will be less traffic jams, especially during the peak hours; considerably reduce smoke-pollution, and help save on time, fuel and money. I feel that all States must take cue and introduce this well-intended Maharashtra model.

Sreelekha PS, Secunderabad-61

Safeguard electoral institutions

The recent discussions about a possible no-confidence motion against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar highlight growing tensions between the opposition and constitutional institutions. While scrutiny of electoral authorities is a legitimate democratic practice, such actions must be guided by strong evidence and institutional respect. The Election Commission of India (ECI) plays a crucial role in safeguarding the integrity of India’s democratic process, and repeated political confrontations risk eroding public trust. At the same time, concerns raised by opposition parties regarding voter roll revisions deserve transparent explanation and open debate. Democracy thrives when accountability and institutional independence coexist. Rather than escalating confrontations, Parliament should prioritise constructive dialogue, clarity in electoral procedures, and reforms that strengthen confidence in voting system for all citizens.

Dr Vijaykumar H K, Raichur-584170

Roll back voting age to 21 years

I feel that the time is appropriate to roll back the voting age from 18 to 21 years since it is the age for youth to shape up their careers across higher educational fields like agriculture, fisheries, orchards, rural development, construction sector, transport sector and health sector, among others. Encouraging children and youth towards politics is not correct. They should be limited to education, sports and maintaining good health, NCC, anti-drugs and anti-tobacco campaigns and other relevant activities. Voting age should be increased to 21 years from the existing 18 years so that voting will take place accurately rather than greenhorns without much of political maturity. Central and state governments should look into the issue and change the voting age to 21 years in order to establish good voting patterns in the country.

V R K Valmeeky, Hyderabad-72

QR code-video song is a serious issue

News reports about a QR code on some question papers of the Class 12 CBSE mathematics paper redirecting to a YouTube video of an English song has triggered confusion, curiosity and discussion among the teaching fraternity, students and parents. The social media has been abuzz ever since regarding the integrity of the security feature. Normally a QR code is set by the board on papers as part of security features to verify the genuineness and to ensure the integrity of question papers. The Central Board of Secondary Education has issued a clarification stating that the security of the question papers remains uncompromised .The board has stated that the matter has been viewed seriously and necessary steps are being taken to ensure that such issues are not repeated in future. The nation’s premier education board should be more careful in designing question papers and ensuring proper QR codes to avoid such embarrassments in future. Let us not forget that the public has become techno-savvy and is responsive to cyber related matters.

M Pradyu, Kannur

Prioritise issue of digital health cards

Apropos the news report "Digital health cards to 60L people soon (THI March 13)." This announcement was made by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, who also stated that the government was compiling health data of 60 lakh people, who all would be issued digital health cards soon. This initiative is laudable. Recently the state cabinet had decided to roll out a revamped employees’ health scheme replacing the existing cumbersome medical reimbursement scheme. The Health Minister Raja Narasimha assured the beneficiaries that digital health cards would be issued within a month.

The revamped scheme will work on a 50:50 contribution basis between employees and the government.

Till date the government has not issued orders regarding deduction of 50 per cent share that has to be contributed by employees and pensioners. There is a compelling and urgent need to issue digital cards to each and every beneficiary on a priority basis.

Dinanath Shenolikar, Hyderabad

Blow to America’s strategic supremacy

This is further to ‘The surgical strikes that have now turned into a strategic disaster…’ (THI March 13). The article rightly points out that the repercussions will reach critical thresholds in no time. The United States appeared to lack a coherent strategic vision—no clear rationale for initiating war at this moment and no convincing justification for eliminating Ayatollah Khamenei. Nearly every statement made by Trump seems to have been an afterthought rather than part of a well-defined policy framework. This is particularly striking given that Iran was reportedly close to a nuclear agreement only days before the United States and Israel launched their strikes. By that stage, however, the war machinery was already in motion, as evidenced by satellite images released by a Chinese agency. Reports of strikes on schools and an unarmed submarine add a brutal dimension to the conflict and further complicate the strategic narrative presented by Washington. At this juncture, the long-standing American claim of acting as the harbinger of peace in the Middle East appears to many observers as a pretext.

From India’s perspective, the broader geopolitical calculus is equally complex. Yielding to Trump’s pressure has already cost India access to subsidized Russian oil. At the same time, New Delhi’s policy of strategic silence—avoiding outright condemnation—appears shaped by wider considerations, particularly China’s role in the evolving regional order. Eventually, history will judge the roles played by each actor in this conflict. If the war continues for several months, as many analysts warn of, it could function as a powerful economic equaliser among states, potentially eroding the foundations of America’s strategic supremacy.

Kattamreddy Ananth Rupesh, Nellore 524004

Give Gambhir his due share of credit

Gautam Gambhir's selection as Team India’s head coach nearly 20 months ago had elicited mixed reactions. An Indian coach's job is nothing more than astute man-management. The current T20 squad is a young bunch of highly talented individuals, and Gambhir may not have had the daunting task of dealing with the inflated egos of "seniors".

However, his tremendous faith in the team was brought to the fore by the way he backed some players. When critics were pitching for at least two changes in the final, Gambhir made no bones about reposing his confidence in the winning combination. Infighting and groupism in the present team is literally unknown. Besides encouraging the obvious and unquestionable talent and ensuing a happy, jovial, secure and fearless dressing room is Gambhir's biggest contribution to India's T20 triumph. This everyone should respect and acknowledge.

Dr Ganapathi Bhat, Akola

Team India targets 2028 Olympics

After winning the T20 World Cup for the second time in one and a half years, Team India's next big target will be winning the gold medal at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, when cricket returns to the Olympics after 128 years. One has to see whether the Indian team will play under the leadership of Suryakumar Yadav. Except for Suryakumar, most players in the squad are below 30 years of age.

After the T20 World Cup 2026 triumph, the morale of the team is extremely high. In the last three years, India has won three successive ICC trophies, including the Champions Trophy. In 2024, India ended its long wait for an ICC title, which brought a major change in the team’s mindset. Millions of fans will be hoping that India will sustain the winning momentum.

Dattaprasad Shirodkar, Mumbai

Modi must counter Rahul’s accusations

This refers to “Government bartered India’s oil rights to US: Rahul Gandhi” (Mar 13). Rahul Gandhi repeatedly accuses Prime Minister Narendra Modi of surrendering to the USA, thereby undermining India’s sovereignty. He claims that Modi has compromised the nation’s energy security and allowed foreign influence to dictate our choices. According to him, oil purchases were directed by Donald Trump, thereby reducing India’s autonomy in critical energy decisions.

He further states that Modi’s wrong policies have triggered an energy crisis, leading to shortages and instability across the country. Modi must categorically rebut the allegations that have been levelled against him. Silence could be misconstrued as acceptance. The Prime Minister should clarify that India’s energy decisions are sovereign, pragmatic, and aimed at securing affordable, reliable energy for its citizens.

The government has diversified oil imports, strengthened renewable energy, and ensured long-term energy security through strategic reserves and international partnerships. Far from surrendering, India has asserted its autonomy by buying oil from multiple sources, including Russia and the Middle East, despite external pressures. The energy crisis is global, driven by geopolitical conflicts and market volatility, not by domestic mismanagement.

Dr O Prasada Rao, Hyderabad