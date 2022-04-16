MyVoice: Views of our readers 16th April 2022

BJP no more a party with a difference

It is an open secret that government works and projects are not free from the taint of corruption. 'Commission' or 'cut money' paid by contractors to politicians for the 'inflated' bills is nothing short of looting the public. Like price rise and inflation, the 'commission' rate also seems to go up. In the present instance, a whopping "40% commission" on the total bills is said to have been demanded by Karnataka Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa to release funds for the completed road projects. When the 'commission' becomes the lion's share of the bills, what would be the quality of works is not inconceivable. Graft has been institutionalised. With so much easy money to make, being in politics looks like a lucrative career option! BJP's claim that it is a 'party with a difference' is belied by instances of bribery and corruption involving BJP leaders.

G David Milton, Maruthancode, TN

Hasty decision by UGC



The UGC decision to allow the students to do two degrees simultaneously is a step taken in haste and is mockery of the higher education system. Already it is in a mess and not result-oriented; people don't get suitable jobs even after attaining a PG degree. Today we don't need more degrees and more marks but we do need more vacancies, education which adds to our knowledge, wisdom and skills. There is no valid reason for allowing them to pursue two degrees side by side, one offline and one online, the latter not being an effective alternative to classroom learning.

Dr Sunil Chopra, Ludhiana

Russia must cease its onslaught



This refers to '191 Children killed in Ukraine since Russian invasion' (The Hans India, April 14). Russia seems to be hell-bent on annihilating Ukraine to the core. But it must ponder over the plight of Ukraine civilians and children. My heart bleeds and goes out to the innocent Ukrainians and children being subjected to war and invasion. They are being killed in large numbers. Russia has almost overpowered and conquered Ukraine. Ukraine is on the verge of holocaust. It is wise and advisable for Russia to cease fire. As Ukraine has kissed the rod, it is high time for Russia to show compassion on children and put an end to the war.

Zubair Khan, Hyderabad

Iftar politics come to an end



Apropos 'Sun sets on Iftar politics in UP' (THI, April 13, 2022). The politics of Iftar has undergone a radical change, of late, in Uttar Pradesh as political parties are trying to keep the community at an arm's length; when it comes to conducting Iftar parties. There was a time when SP, BSP and Congress were vying with one another in pampering the community arranging Iftar parties, in which the host virtually transformed into Muslim, in dress and mannerism, compared to the guests who were attending the function. I wonder why one should be so dramatic and demonstrative in pleasing the guests, donning the attire of a Muslim, while it could be done in a more natural way so that some self-respect could accrue to the majority community during such events. I am happy this irrational notion and practice now stands corrected in the majority community's interest.

K V Raghuram, Wayanad

Jagan's shrewdness comes to fore



The practice of rejigging Cabinets before elections is a time-honoured one in our political system. But in the case of AP, inducting more than a dozen of MLAs as 'first time' Ministers midway makes the entire thing rather special. Again many of these new Ministers are first time MLAs and wet behind the ears. The shrewdness of Jagan lies in the fact that he has retained ten members of his previous Cabinet, making the new team a judicious mixture of experience and new blood, new ideas, and new energy. Since the State exchequer is now in the red, to continue all his old populist yet innovative programmes, let alone start new ones, is a big challenge before Jagan. The implementation of three capital plan, settlement of government employees' demands, providing employment to the educated youth, growing power shortage and tariff are some of the other major issues before Jagan. Above all, about 31 pending cases with the CBI hang on him like the sword of Damocles. How he will face all these issues remains to be seen.

M Somasekhar Prasad, Hyderabad