MyVoice: Views of our readers 16th March 2026

The definition of death may change

Recently, the Supreme Court delivered a historic verdict allowing the removal of the ventilator of Harish Rana, a 32-year-old man who was in coma for 13 years. His condition is medically described as an ‘Irreversible Permanent Vegetative’ state. Euthanasia refers to mercy killing or the right to die. It means intentionally ending the life of a patient to relieve the individual from unbearable pain and suffering caused by severe illnesses. For many years, activists from around the world have been advocating for legal recognition of euthanasia. However, due to concerns related to medical ethics and humanitarian values, this remains a controversial issue in society. This is the first such verdict by the Supreme Court, which permitted removal of a patient’s ventilator. While delivering the judgment, the Court relied on the fundamental right to die with dignity. Even so, debates about whether mercy killing is right or wrong, ethical or unethical, are likely to continue in society. It seems like the court’s latest ruling may redefine the concept and interpretation of euthanasia in the future.

Dattaprasad Shirodkar,Mumbai

States must rethink on expenditure priorities

This refers to the news report “India’s State Finances: A Tale of Prudence and Peril”(THI, March 15). The analysis lays out with clarity what policymakers have often been reluctant to say plainly — that fiscal discipline among Indian states is deeply uneven, and the gap between prudent and profligate states is widening. It shows that populism is a choice, not an inevitability. Punjab, Kerala, and Rajasthan, carrying high debt and sluggish development spending, need to seriously reconsider their expenditure priorities. The 16th Finance Commission presents a timely opportunity to build in stronger incentives for fiscal consolidation and penalise chronic overspending. Central grants must increasingly be linked to measurable fiscal behaviour, not just political considerations. At the same time, states with genuine developmental deficits need nuanced support, not blanket cuts. The solution lies in accountability, not austerity alone.

M Barathi,Bengaluru-560076

Shed lavish weddings, build a secure future

Of late in India, everything—from a child’s birth and birthdays to weddings, death rituals, and even political roadshows—is measured by size and extravagance. Weddings have crossed all limits. Parents themselves often fail to set an example, while society looks down upon simple ceremonies. Sadly, many youngsters do not resist this culture of showmanship. Pre-wedding shoots, bachelor parties, and celebrations running into days have become the norm, whether families can afford them or not. Couples often begin married life burdened with loans taken merely to fund these displays. The irony is that the money spent on needless extravagance could have helped build a more secure future. Marriage may be a once-in-a-lifetime event, but so is buying a house.

N Nagarajan,Hyderabad-103

Nothing political in Jnanpith for Vairamuthu

The 2025 Jnanpith award, which is regarded as the Nobel Prize of Indian literature, has been conferred on Tamil poet-lyricist R Vairamuthu. He becomes the third Tamil literary figure to receive the award in over 24 years. Call it a coincidence or something else, the news of Vairamathu’s selection was aired while he was in a meeting with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday. Vairamuthu shot to fame with the popular film Nilgal that was helmed by legendary director Bharathi Raja in 1980. Decorated with innumerable national awards and the Padma Bhushan, the profound lyricist and author, he ends a jinx that has been haunting the Tamil literary fraternity for years together. Social media is agog with whispers that he was selected for the honour as Tamil Nadu is headed for Assembly polls. One should note that the Assembly election schedule has been declared a day after the Jnanpith announcement. Thus, the selection should not be linked to political influences as such assumptions dilute the stature of the awardees.

Pratapa Reddy Yaramala,Tiruvuru (AP)