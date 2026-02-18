MyVoice: Views of our readers 18th February 2026

Mizoram literacy model is the best bet

Apropos “Mizoram literacy model is worth national replication” (THI, Feb 17), the State’s achievement in reaching near-universal literacy deserves appreciation. The shift from rote learning to experiential and competency-based education is in line with national policy goals. However, replication across India will require more than curriculum changes.

Many States continue to struggle with teacher vacancies, uneven training, and poor school infrastructure. Standardised assessments must not become another mechanical exercise. Capacity building of teachers, continuous mentoring, and adequate classroom resources are essential for meaningful reform. Community participation, which has clearly supported Mizoram’s progress, should also be encouraged elsewhere.

A Myilsami, Coimbatore–641402

Mizoram model ensures quality education

Apropos your report “Mizoram literacy model is worth national replication” (THI Feb 17). What it has achieved is truly commendable. The role of community participation, volunteer teachers, and cultural values like Tlawmngaihna shows what sustained, localised effort can accomplish. The state’s move towards competency-based learning, standardised assessments for classes 5 and 8, and experience-oriented curriculum to move away from rote methods is a logical next step.

This shift aligns well with NEP 2020 and could help sustain gains in quality education. Other states could benefit by adapting Mizoram’s community-driven approach to adult literacy. Such reforms indeed ensure meaningful progress nationwide.

M Barathi, Bengaluru-560076

Mizoram’s near-universal literacy is commendable

This refers to the editorial “Mizoram literacy model is worth national replication” (THI, Feb 17) The achievement of near-universal literacy in Mizoram is commendable, but the real challenge lies in sustaining and scaling such progress across other states. While experiential learning and competency-based exams are valuable, their success depends on adequate teacher training, consistent monitoring, and community involvement.

States must invest in localised curricula that respect cultural contexts while aligning with national standards. Technology can support this effort, but only if access and digital literacy are ensured in rural areas. A phased, region-specific adoption of the Mizoram model, backed by a strong teacher support system, would make replication practical and effective.

S M Jeeva, Chennai-600032

Exams around Ramzan add to students’ pressure

There have been media reports that the Chief Minister has urged officials from the Directorate of School Education to reconsider the examination dates that have been announced, including about the long gap between two papers.

As a result, exams are stretching right up to the last week of the Ramzan month. This is not only mentally pressurising the students but burdening teachers and parents. I appeal to the Chief Minister and the concerned department to bring necessary changes soon and let the students breathe easy.

S M Arif Hussain, Hyderabad

Tighten screws against bogus driving schools

The fact that driving schools are operating illegally in Hyderabad exposes the callousness of the State’s RTA officials. Because it pertains to the safety of all road users, RTA authorities and the transport ministry should come up with tight deterrents, including stringent punishments, to contain all sorts of malpractices and nepotism.

The greed of those running illegal schools is another major contributor to the sordid goings on wherein gullible people are shortchanged in the name of registered driving schools. With one registration, they operate several branches while RTA officials turn a Nelson’s Eye as they get their palms greased at regular intervals. The TG transport minister must take a serious note of this matter and come up with a plan of action that will protect people from falling prey to such dubious machinations.

Govardhana Myneedu, Vijayawada

It’s time voters wake up

The recent municipal elections in Telangana have left many voters disillusioned. Parties that sought votes based on ideology and development promises have abandoned those principles soon after winning. Rivals who attacked each other during campaigns are now forming opportunistic alliances—whether it is the Bharat Rashtra Samithi, Indian National Congress, Communist Party of India or Bharatiya Janata Party.

Apparently, for the powermongers, governance or public welfare is not on the agenda. The voter is left betrayed, wondering why trust was placed on any party or nominee, in the first place. Democracy cannot survive on ballots alone; it needs post-poll integrity. Power without principles weakens democracy.

U Ashok Kumar, via emaila