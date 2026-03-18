MyVoice: Views of our readers 18th March 2026

A fitting salute to the ‘people’s poet’

The prestigious Sahitya Akademi Award 2025 being conferred on eminent Telugu poet Nandini Sidda Reddy is a moment of immense pride for Telangana’s literary community. This makes for a significant acknowledgement of contemporary Telugu literature. What makes this honour particularly meaningful is the thematic depth of the award-winning Animesha, which revolves around lived realities of ordinary people during the Covid-19 pandemic. Sidda Reddy’s contribution extends far beyond a single book.

As the first chairman of the Telangana Sahitya Akademi, he played a crucial role in promoting the State’s rich regional dialect, folklore, and literary heritage. His earlier achievements—including the Nandi Award for penning stirring lyrics in the film Poru Telangana—reflect his rare ability to bridge the worlds of creative literature, cultural activism, and public consciousness. The latest recognition is not merely an individual accolade to the illustrious son of the soil, whose journey started from a small village in Siddipet but a celebration of Telangana’s cultural identity and the enduring power of socially conscious poetry.

Vidyasagar Reddy Kethiri, Hanumakonda

Making kids emotionally brave

With reference to the article “Raising Emotionally Brave Kids” by Deepti T Nair (THI March 17), I would like to thank the author for highlighting an important concern of modern parenting. In today’s achievement-driven world, many parents tend to shield their children from every possible disappointment. While this stems from love and concern, the article rightly explains how overprotection can weaken a child’s emotional resilience. Allowing children to face small failures helps them understand that setbacks are temporary and manageable. Such experiences gradually develop courage, patience and problem-solving abilities.

Children learn that success is not always immediate and that effort and persistence are essential to overcome difficulties. This mindset prepares them not only for academic challenges but also for emotional and social situations later in life. The article is particularly helpful for present-day young parents who often struggle to balance work, time constraints and parenting responsibilities. Meaningful parenting indeed lies in guiding children patiently rather than solving every problem for them.

Raju Kolluru, Kakinada

Narcotics network engulfs TG politics

Apropos “TG govt should curb drug menace with iron fist” (THI, March 17. The recent drug bust in Telangana has sent shockwaves across the political and social landscape, especially with the reported arrest of a sitting TDP MP from Eluru alongside other politicians and associates. The revelations underscore the alarming spread of the drug menace beyond urban youth into influential circles of power.

What was once perceived as a fringe criminal activity has now exposed deep-rooted networks with alleged links to political figures, raising serious concerns about governance, law enforcement, and accountability. The incident has highlighted the urgent need for stricter enforcement, transparent investigations, and political will to combat the threat. If unchecked, such developments could erode institutional integrity and pose a grave risk to society’s moral and social fabric.

N Sadhasiva Reddy, Bengaluru-560056

Punish all peddlers

Apropos “TG Govt Should Curb Drug Menace with Iron Fist,” (THI, March 17). When elected representatives themselves are found consuming drugs, it signals something more troubling than a law enforcement failure — it reflects a broader erosion of accountability. The Telangana government’s EAGLE initiative was a step in the right direction, but as the article rightly notes, ground-level action has been inconsistent.

Cracking down on peddlers while ignoring the demand side, particularly among the affluent and politically connected, will only produce selective justice. What is needed is enforcement that does not discriminate by social standing, stronger regulation of farmhouse gatherings, and genuine political will to act against one’s own.

A Myilsami, Coimbatore-641402

Wipe out drug menace at the source level

This is further to your editorial “TG govt should curb drug menace with iron fist”. It brings out the sad state-of-affairs in social behaviour of the present and past lawmakers who are expected to play a pivotal role in curbing drug menace.

Themselves being caught in the act is outright disgusting and condemnable beyond words. This social evil of drug abuse of a variety of variants by the youth of today in Telangana is truly disturbing. The agencies empowered to tackle the menace must be allowed to act fearlessly against all those involved. The supply chain, agents and carriers must be identified so that the authorities can go to the root of this evil and reach the source.

S Lakshmi, Hyderabad