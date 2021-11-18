MyVoice: Views of our readers 18th November 2021

YSRCP deals body blow to TDP

Once again, the ruling YSRCP continued its winning spree in 13 municipalities elections including Nellore Municipal Corporation whose results were announced on Wednesday. It is a death blow to the TDP as the Kuppam municipality which falls under Chandrababu Naidu Assembly constituency was won by the ruling party in its maiden municipal elections. In other municipalities, except Darsi in Prakasam district, the YSRCP proved its upper hand over the TDP. Indeed, the losing of Kuppam municipality would lower the TDP cadre's morality as its national president and secretary moved earth and heaven to win elections. The winning of the opposition parties here and there should be a wake-up call to the ruling party to fix its shortcomings.

Pratapa Reddy Y, Tiruvuru (Krishna)

Politics over pollution

It's unfortunate that Delhi has to shut down not only due to the pandemic but also due to pollution. Both Centre and State are groping in the dark to find solution to the recurrent problem of significant magnitude. Both are busy passing the buck to others. The burning of stubble by farmers of neighbouring states is the one contributing factor for the pollution. They could have been shown an alternative method. The pollutant industries could have been regulated or shifted. The construction activities and vehicular movements can be rationalised.

Dr DVG Sankararao, Nellimarla, Vizianagaram

Address lack of healthcare

Dr Suravajjula's Moot Point, "A new healthcare plan worth a shot" (THI, Nov 17) is an elaborate discussion as to how the public, especially the underprivileged, could have better healthcare. 'Towards Viable Universal Healthcare,' prepared by FDR, spearheaded by JP, is worth emulating as the glaring facts cited in the report that nearly 6 cr Indians are becoming impoverished due to lack of access to affordable healthcare are and so on...pinch them. Earlier, there were reports that in India the meagre per cent of GDP was being spent for research while 1.2% of GDP is being spent on par on health. The worthy recommendation in FDR report is establishment of public-funded private care system and selecting family physician etc is a welcome point.

Dr T Ramadas, Visakhapatnam.

II

Dr Ramu Suravajjula's write-up highlighting abysmal medicare, attributing it to indifferent political class and inefficient bureaucracy is a factual truth. It is an irony that government abdicated its responsibility in the hour of crisis by concentrating on by-elections and electioneering. Thus, as morality and moral values were thrown to the wind, universal health care became a casualty. Notwithstanding, fair or foul, all efforts were made only to retain power and not to extend healing touch a bit to the suffering. In a way, political class blinded with power tried only to indulge in blame-game and pick holes rather than readily willing to solicit the best advice and experience from wise men and intellectuals from the medical field.

K R Srinivasan, Secunderabad

Sarkari political meetings

Apropos 'Big boost for UP's development: PM' (17 Nov). When the PM landed on the expressway, I had different expectations, thinking he would talk about the present and showcase their future plans. Sadly, a government-funded project turned out to be a sarkari political event where state roadways buses were used to bring crowds. When Congress was in power they spent most of their years blaming the British and now the BJP led by PM Modi is probably spending a few more decades by blaming previous governments. One can only hope people don't get fed up with the PM narrative.

N Nagarajan, Hyderabad

Blaming other's religion easy

Former Chief Minister of J&K and president of People's Democratic Party (PDP), Mehbooba Mufti, cannot be so naive to brand Hinduism, to be deviating from Sanatan Dharma, under the present dispensation at the Centre. The fact that other religious groups are living in harmony in India, is due to this undeniable truth. Mehbooba Mufti, before finding fault with Hinduism, could have attempted at some introspection into her own religion, to be overtly communal. There is dharma for every religion practised in the country, especially when other religious groups are in minority in the region. But, the PDP exploited such a situation for the exodus and killing of Hindus in J&K, to lay the foundation for PDP rule in the state.

K V Raghuram, Wayanad