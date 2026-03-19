MyVoice: Views of our readers 19th March 2026

Telugu New Year begins today

This year’s Ugadi, being celebrated on Thursday, will, according to Shaka Samvat calendar, be “Parabhava”. The festival is celebrated as Ugadi in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, while many other states have their regional flavours. It marks the beginning of the Telugu New Year.

It signifies prosperity, happiness, and renewal and carries deep spiritual relevance, cultural celebration, seasonal agricultural significance, and symbolises life’s flavours. The unique features of the festival are “Ugadi Pachadi” and Panchanga Shravanam. As we step into the new year, let us embrace positivity, wisdom, and unity.

Dr Madhusudhan Reddy Burra, Karimnagar

Trump misjudged Iran’s capabilities

This is further to your editorial ‘War to decide Middle East’s future, dynamics of western alliances’. US President Donald Trump is clearly unhappy over the non-enthusiasm of UK and NATO countries in participating in the ongoing war on Iran. Despite tall talks and having eliminated top leadership of Iran, the US has no comfort in the war inching towards its end as Iran is relentlessly attacking the US military bases in the Middle East countries.

The US navy is afraid to enter the Strait of Hormuz for fear of hitting mines laid out in the bay. Israel too is taking an unexpected beating. The attack on Kharg Island by the US will have widespread ramifications in terms of oil supply to countries that have already experienced oil squeeze and energy crisis. Ships are being attacked in the Strait of Hormuz, and the radio signals are getting jammed. The US did not bargain that the war would last so many days.

K R Venkata Narasimhan, Madurai

Prioritise workers’ safety in hazardous industries

This refers to the article “Firecracker units have become the new killers,” (THI, March 18). The pattern is depressingly familiar — an explosion, a death toll, an inquiry, and then business as usual until the next disaster. Sivakasi demonstrates that enforcement, not just legislation, is what makes the difference.

Mandatory third-party safety audits, strict licensing renewal tied to compliance records, and genuine accountability for inspectors who clear non-compliant units would go further than periodic crackdowns. The political connections shielding dangerous operators must also be addressed directly. Worker safety in hazardous industries cannot remain an afterthought dressed up as regulatory concern only after lives are lost.

K Sakunthala, Coimbatore-641016

Time to diffuse ticking time bombs

The column “Firecracker units have become the new killers” (March 18, 2026), rightly highlights a recurring tragedy, but the core issue is simpler and more practical than it appears. The problem is not just unskilled labour or poor safety measures. It is the total breakdown of enforcement, where political connections allow inspectors to look the other way.

For example, when a local unit operates for years with gunpowder openly stored next to the houses of workers despite clear laws against such potential hazards, it signals to every other vendor that safety rules are optional. Until officials conduct surprise inspections and immediately shut down the ticking time bombs rather than giving prior warnings, the cycle of deadly Diwali explosions will never end.

K Chidanand Kumar, Bengaluru