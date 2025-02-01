MyVoice: Views of our readers 1st Feb 2025

Structural reforms key to faster growth

Modi government’s slogan of Viksit Bharat by year 2047 is being relentlessly echoed as the vision of a developed India. An aspect of Viksit comes from GDP per capita and it is about $2500 in India, whereas a developed country’s GDP per capita is $12,500. This implies that India needs to grow five times in 22 years. This needs a 7-8 % YOY consistent and uninterrupted growth for 22 years with a progressive higher base. Presently, we have stagnated at about 5.4% for a few quarters due to weak demand, low consumption, weak exports, low FDI, and low employability. This all needs a holistic structural change to make really happen. Things would change but at what pace is a matter of anxiety. The need is to eliminate critical risks for total transformational change in economic structure to really make difference to the country.

Buddha Jagdish Rao, Visakhapatnam

Expect unexpected at mass gatherings

Sub: Editorial – ‘Mahakumbh Tragedy: A call for responsible leadership and media perspective’ (January 31, 2025). I am surprised to read uncharitable comments by a reader over the Mahakumbh tragedy in which 30 lives were lost due to stampede. The reasons behind the tragedy have now come to light that are attributed to people gathering at a particular place near the ‘Sangam’ to take the holy dip on the Mauni Amavasya day. Religious beliefs must be reasonable, rational and accommodating to prevailing realities and situations. Any overt act in this regard will be an open invitation to tragedy that amounts to ‘blind faith’. It is good to learn that some new measures are now in place at Kumbhmela that must be the standard operating procedure for future religious gatherings.

K R Parvathy, Mysuru

All the warnings, precautions and safety measures taken by the UP government could not prevent the calamity. Hundred per cent responsibility cannot be imputed on the government but it can also be ascribed to pilgrims for paying deaf ear to the constant cautions. Can we finally conclude that such disastrous mishaps will never happen again? Answer is surely a big cypher. Safety is resting with one’s own purview.

N Ramalakshmi, Secunderabad

Even though the incident will no doubt give rise to debates and discussions at various platforms over excessive importance given to VIPs and rich people at the cost of common man, criticism by opposition and government’s attempt to justify its actions, one thing is clear that discipline and rules to be followed were bypassed by all the concerned, which led to stampede. In order to put an end to the stampede where only women, children and older people are generally the casualties, meticulous planning and putting in place and a huge security personnel to regulate and save people trapped in the crowd will ensure safety of everyone during a crowd crush.

K R Srinivasan, Secunderabad

Sometimes such incidents are inevitable due to ‘unexpected behaviour’ by the devotees who have their own priorities and plans in taking the holy dip – particularly at the ‘sangam’. To expect the unexpected must be the rule with the authorities in such situations - with strict crowd control measures and faultless policing in place. The Opposition must not attempt at scoring brownie points over the incident that will not only sound mean, but seems to lack empathy over the unprecedented tragedy that has taken place at the Mahakumbh.

S Lakshmi, Hyderabad

Stampedes do occur at large religious gatherings despite utmost care in crowd control management. The editorial calling for all those who take the holy dip in the Mahakumbh should also pray for the souls lost in the stampede is a high point that can be done now. Political parties must desist from making irresponsible comments politicising the tragedy. Inferences have to be drawn from the incident to learn new lessons in crowd control and additional safety measures to prevent such things happening in future. It is learnt that new measures are already in place in terms of crowd control and having separate entry and exit routes. The crowds on their part must meticulously follow instructions of the authorities – with strict enforcement in place.

K R Venkata Narasimhan, Madurai