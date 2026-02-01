MyVoice: Views of our readers 1st February 2026

Stop demeaning Padma awards

Theglory of the Padma awards notwithstanding, concerns persist that the awards are often influenced by favouritism, celebrity culture or questionable choices. Therefore, it is necessary to examine the roll of honour and make suitable amends to restore their originally intended credibility.

Politicians frequently receive Padma awards under the category of “public affairs.” While some leaders have genuinely shaped policy and governance and deserve such an honour, some awardees undermine the spirit of the award and yet are among the recipients, despite eroding public trust.

A similar bias exists in the world of cinema where recognition should be reserved for those who elevate the art form. It is ditto with musicians, dancers, and other performers. Awards should distinguish between genuine cultural enrichment and mere popularity or commercial success. It is likewise with business leaders. While entrepreneurship and innovation deserve recognition, controversies arise when industrialists with histories of environmental violations, exploitative labour practices, or crony capitalism are honoured. Dubious sportspersons, who have been implicated in doping scandals, match fixing or betting, are also among the ‘chosen’ lot. Recognition of civil servants must be reserved for those who innovate, reform governance, and serve citizens with integrity.

Another reform that is worth considering is in discontinuing posthumous awards as they seem like insulting persons, who deserved to be conferred the recognition during their lifetime.

What would be the impact if caste-based reservation is applied to Padma awards? First, they are civilian honours, not entitlements. Unlike jobs or education, they are not distributed by quota but by perceived merit and contribution. There are positive and negative outcomes of such a proposition. The marginalised communities historically excluded from recognition could finally see their contributions highlighted. Many unsung heroes from SC, ST and OBC backgrounds might gain recognition that has long been denied. If quotas override merit, credibility may suffer. Those who excel but don’t fall within the reserved categories may feel unfairly excluded, leading to resentment. Awards are not fixed, so deciding quotas will be highly problematic.

To restore the award’s dignity several reforms are required: Clear, measurable definitions of “distinguished service” should be formulated by avoiding vague or politically influenced interpretations. Reduce political influence by including more independent experts, academics, and civil society leaders in the Selection Committee. Those facing corruption charges, tax evasion, doping scandals, or criminal cases should be kept aside until the scars are cleared. Emphasis must be on grassroots contributors—teachers, social workers, scientists, innovators—rather than celebrities or politically connected individuals. Policies should be so framed that there must be a mechanism to strip the honour from recipients, who are later convicted of serious misconduct.

Another important reform is the need for regional and sectoral balance in the distribution of awards. Historically, achievers from rural areas, traditional crafts, folk arts, and grassroots social movements remain grossly overlooked. Ensuring equitable representation across states, languages, and lesser known fields would make the awards truly national in spirit. This requires proactive identification of the unsung heroes, who work quietly in villages, small towns, and remote regions, but whose impact on local communities is profound.

The Padma awards must remain a beacon of honour, not a reflection of patronage or glamour. Instituting reforms that prioritise integrity, transparency, and genuine merit across categories, will help reaffirm the nation’s commitment to excellence and service.

Dr O Prasada Rao,Retired Scientist, CSIR

The blessing of throats is on Feb 3

Theblessing of throats is celebrated on February 3, the feast day of St Blaise and is a way to invoke his help for those with throat ailments. The blessing often includes the use of candles, which are said to symbolize the incarnate Lord. The wax represents the body, the wick represents the soul, and the flame represents the divinity.

The blessing (of throats) originated from the story of St Blaise, a fourth-century bishop born in Sebastea (modern day Türkiye) in Armenia, who is said to have miraculously cured a boy choking on a fishbone. According to a legend, St Blaise was a physician before becoming a bishop and was persecuted by the Roman emperor Licinius. While in prison, he performed a miracle to save the life of the boy.

Catholics often participate in the tradition of having their throats blessed on this day. To do this, the priest consecrates two candles, generally by a prayer, and then holds each in a crossed position on the throat of the person being blessed.

St Blaise was also the patron saint of wool combers, and his story involves enduring torture for his faith before being martyred. Even animals would come to him to be cured.

Jubel D'Cruz,Mumbai

Death of the repair culture

I wish to highlight a silent but serious loss in our society—the disappearance of traditional repair arts like shoe-mending and watch-repairing, and the deeper mindset change it reflects. Not long ago, a cobbler by the roadside or a watch repairer in a small stall was a familiar sight. With limited tools but immense skill, they gave broken things a fresh lease of life. Their work carried patience, dignity, and an understanding that wear and tear is a part of use, not a reason for rejection. Today, we live in a throwaway culture. Anything damaged is quickly replaced. Repair is seen as being inconvenient, even obsolete. In losing these arts, we are not just losing livelihoods; we are losing a philosophy that valued care over convenience and restoration over rejection.

This mindset has spilled beyond objects into human relationships. Relationships, like shoes or watches, require effort, patience and mending. Instead, we now discard relationships at the first sign of strain. Partners are changed, not conversations; exits are chosen over endurance. Emotional bonds have become as fragile as disposable products, replaced rather than repaired. The disappearance of repair culture has made us intolerant of flaws—both among things and in people. We forget that strength lies not in being unbroken, but in being repaired and piecing them together. I urge society and policymakers to recognise this connection and promote a culture of repair of objects, skills, and relationships. Saving these arts is not about the past; it is about safeguarding the human values that hold us together.

Noopur Baruah,Tezpur

Universal water crisis must be combated effectively

A recent report by the United Nations (UN) has revealed that the world has entered a phase of alarming 'bankruptcy' of that life-giving element – water, the elixir of life. Bankruptcy is a term that is usually associated with the realm of finance. But it has relevance in the environmental sphere, as well.

Human depredations are, as usual, to blame for this emerging crisis. Societies have been extracting water faster than it could be replenished annually in water bodies as well as in the soil. About 70 per cent of freshwater taken by human withdrawals was used for agriculture. Meanwhile, Mohd Madani opines that “Millions of farmers are trying to grow more food from shrinking, polluted or disappearing water sources. Water bankruptcy in India or Pakistan, for example, also means an impact on rice exports to a lot of places around the world.” More than half of global food was grown in areas where water storage was declining or unstable, the UN report said. All life depends on water but the report found many societies had long been using water faster than it could be replenished annually in rivers and soils, as well as over-exploiting or destroying long-term stores of water in aquifers and wetlands. This led to water bankruptcy with many human water systems past the point at which they could be restored to former levels, the report said.

Climate crisis was exacerbating the problem by melting glaciers, which store water, and thereby causing whiplash between extremely dry and wet weather. A reset in humanity's relationship with water, one that is currently based on indulgence and squandering, is a necessity. A judicious econo-mising of the rights and claims to withdrawing water according to prevailing supply, tangible transformations in water-intensive agricultural activities, such as changes in crop patterns, effective irrigation, and checks in urban systems wastage, must be investigated. All suitable efforts must be considered, and workable steps be taken.

Yash Pal Ralhan, Jalandhar-144001

Rights of marginalised students must be institutionally safeguarded

Thenewly notified UGC (Promotion of Equity in Higher Education Institutions) Regulations 2026 marks a decisive shift from moral advisory to a binding regulatory mandate. By explicitly extending protection to Other Backward Classes (OBCs) and recognising gender minorities and transgender persons, the UGC has addressed long-standing gaps in campus protection frameworks. Several real-time developments merit attention. Removal of the ‘false complaints’ clause from the 2025 draft encourages genuine victims to come forward without fear of reprisal, though it has also raised concerns about safeguards for the accused—now under judicial scrutiny through a PIL before the Supreme Court. The requirement that Equity Committees meet within 24 hours of a complaint and submit findings within 15 working days places unprecedented responsibility on institutional leadership. The introduction of mobile ‘Equity Squads’ and 24x7 helplines represents a shift from reactive grievance redressal to proactive monitoring of vulnerable campus spaces. These measures, shaped by the tragic lessons of Rohith Vemula and Payal Tadvi, seek to ensure that discrimination is confronted before it escalates into irreversible harm.

The mandatory establishment of Equal Opportunity Centres (EOCs) and Equity Committees with representation from SCs, STs, OBCs, women and persons with disabilities reflects the spirit of Articles 15 and 46 of the Constitution and the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which emphasise access, equity and accountability. National-level monitoring and strict penalties for non-compliance make these regulations enforceable rather than merely symbolic. Yet their success will depend on balanced implementation—adequate staffing of EOCs, protection for whistle-blowers, transparency through public disclosure of compliance reports, and adherence to principles of natural justice to avoid further campus polarization. If enforced in letter and spirit, these regulations can transform higher education institutions into genuinely inclusive spaces and restore confidence among marginalised students that their dignity and rights are institutionally safeguarded.

Vidyasagar ReddyKethiri, Hanumakonda