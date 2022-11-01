MyVoice: Views of our readers 1st November 2022

Punish Morbi culprits severely

This refers to "77 Killed As Gujarat Bridge Collapses" (31 October). It seems the contractors who were responsible for periodic maintenance and renovation had not taken proper clearance before allowing the people to use what is known as "Julto Pul" (hanging bridge) built over 140 years back by the Maharaja of Morbi. I am sure the government would learn the lessons that while it is okay to showcase Sabramati riverfront in front of foreign heads visiting Gujarat, attention should also be paid to other structures outside the capital of Gujarat like the ones in Morbi. The focus for now should be on relief work, but those who are responsible should be made to pay the price for this human made tragedy.

N Nagarajan, Hyderabad

The Morbi cable bridge collapse tragedy in Gujarat where 141 people have lost their lives and hundreds are left injured is heart wrenching.Whatever the root cause for the incident may be, the culprit is mainly human negligence factor. The age old bridge is said to be opened only four days ago after being shut for six months for repairs and renovation. As it's a tourist spot, the organisers might have opened it hurriedly to get benefitted from more footfalls during Diwali period. The officials should have assessed the risk beforehand and applied crowd management rules. Laxity, greediness and apathy at various levels seem to be a powerful mix to cause manmade disasters.

Dr DVG Sankararao, Vizianagaram

Injustice to Covid brave hearts



It's indeed a matter of regret that the families of 73% doctors who lost their life on duty due to Covid, have yet to be compensated. Doctors form the most essential part in acting with effective response to the pandemic. The governments owe a lot to them for their unselfish services and risky efforts. There should not be delay any longer for payment of monetary relief to the deserving families under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package. It is the inevitable duty and responsibility of the Centre not only under PMGKP but also on moral values.

E Sethuramalingam, Kollam

Proteas tear through Indian batting



Win or lose always favours one side only and of course with certain exceptional reasons like rainfall, tieing and cancellation. But how the team spirit exhibited in the play matters more. Sometimes losers are more praised than winners. Between India and South Africa T20 world cup cricket match held on October 30 in Perth, India very poorly played with inferior batting, bowling and fielding. The viewers before TV sets observed every ball, how the world class players Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, K.L. Rahul, Hardhik Pandya, Deepak Huda executed in a puny and diminutive performance. Their lean show easily lent the win to Proteas. Indian cricketers are labelled as one of the best and it's antonym too.

Dr NSR Murthy, Secunderabad

Emulate Patel's vision & dynamism



The article on the Iron man of India, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, by the former President of India is refreshing and a reminder to every citizen that Patel's ideology is relevant to meet contemporary challenges effectively. However, when BJP started invoking Patel's ideology, Congress party only tried to rake up a needless controversy by merely coming out that Patel is a Congressmen at heart after deliberately sidelining and disowning him for too long. However, what matters at the end of the day for every Indian is to scrupulously follow Patel's vision and dynamism and inculcate good work to come out triumph in life. All in all, as Patel is an embodiment of nationalism and symbol of unity, therefore anyone claiming to be torch-bearer to his legacy must first follow his ideals, a blend of discipline and patriotism instead of merely debating.

K R Srinivasan, Secunderabad

Congress getting back on track



All these days the BJP had bulldozed Congress party into ICU where it remained paralysed. Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra has revived the spirits and brought it out of ICU. The conducting of internal elections and installation of Kharge at the helm has removed the ventilator also and the party is seen breathing on its own. It is hoped that it will be back in action soon. The election of Kharge as AICC President will greatly blunt the criticism against the Congress as a dynastic party and to that extent the ammunition in the armour of Modi stands depleted. The BJP bigwigs have to think twice before shooting off their mouths as Kharge is a senior Dalit leader with proven track record of merit and loyalty.

Vinay Bhushan Bhagwaty, Hyderabad