MyVoice: Views of our readers 20th March 2026

Immature posturing and celebrity proximity

This refers to the editorial “Superstar-Thalapathy war of words spices up TN polls,” (THI, March 19). The exchange between Rajinikanth and the TVK leadership is entertaining for observers but ultimately reflects poorly on the maturity of Tamil Nadu’s electoral discourse. A young party leader making personal remarks about a 75-year-old cultural icon, and a superstar responding through his fan base rather than on policy grounds — neither contributes anything of substance to a state that deserves a serious conversation about governance, employment, and public services. Celebrity proximity has always flavoured Dravidian politics, but when it substitutes entirely for debate on real issues, voters are shortchanged. Tamil Nadu’s electorate is politically sophisticated enough to expect more. Immature posturing from either side is a disservice to that intelligence.

S M S Aazmem, Port Blair

II

Personal remarks questioning someone’s prime, courage, or relevance drag the conversation down to a level that doesn’t suit serious electoral debate. In a state long known for principled Dravidian discourse, we should expect campaigns to centre on governance, jobs, education, infrastructure, and law and order—not on celebrity status, fan loyalty, or past box-office records. Leaders and their associates from all sides would do well to exercise restraint and avoid disrespectful personal attacks. Focusing the discussion on real issues that matter to ordinary voters would raise the quality of this campaign and serve democracy better in these important weeks.

S M Jeeva, Chennai

III

This is in addition to your editorial ‘Superstar-Thalapathy war of words spices up TN polls’. Star’s entry into politics makes an interesting reading, at a time when the elections are due to take place in Tamil Nadu, with Vijay readying for a full-fledged entry, under his political banner of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). Vijay has his political career cut out for him despite disappointing odds in his personal life, tragedies in the public meetings and unbridled government inquiries into tax frauds. The AIADMK-BJP dismisses Vijay as a political novice, with no experience to govern. As for the clash of titans, Rajinikanth and Vijay – the former’s juggernaut could not take off politically despite a couple of attempts – owing to lack of confidence of the superstar to be able to succeed politically as in the films – perhaps looking at the political plight and dismal dash of Kamal Hasan in TN politics.

K V Raghuram, Wayanad

Where is the US-Iran war headed?

The escalating conflict between United States, Israel, and Iran raises a troubling question—where is this war heading, and at what cost? What began as a strategic confrontation has rapidly expanded into a wider regional crisis, with Iranian retaliatory strikes spilling into neighboring Middle Eastern countries, often resulting in unintended civilian casualties and widespread destruction. Innocent lives are being lost, infrastructure is collapsing, and economies are taking a severe hit. The ripple effects are global, as rising oil and gas prices fuel inflation and economic uncertainty far beyond the conflict zone. The situation also brings into question the role of the United Nations—whether its authority is being undermined, as major decisions appear to unfold without its consensus. As the war intensifies, concerns grow over how long it will last and what further repercussions—economic, political, and humanitarian—the world must brace for.

N S K Prasad, Hyderabad

Welcome move by DGCA

This refers to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA)’s directive mandating that at least 60% of seats on every domestic flight be offered without selection charges. The move is a welcome and long-overdue intervention. For years, the practice of “unbundled pricing” has allowed airlines to advertise deceptively low base fares while effectively compelling passengers—especially families—to pay extra simply to sit together. By ensuring a majority of seats are free of selection charges and that passengers on the same PNR are seated together, the DGCA has taken a significant step toward restoring fairness and transparency in air travel. However, experience suggests that such caps often lead to indirect fare adjustments.

Airlines may respond by increasing base fares or introducing ancillary “convenience” fees. In this context, the regulator’s role becomes even more critical. The DGCA must closely monitor pricing patterns in the coming months and ensure strict compliance with its broader transparency norms, including disclosures related to baggage, pets, and carriage of sports equipment.Additionally, it would be important to ensure that the mandated 60% quota includes a reasonable distribution of aisle and window seats, rather than being limited to less desirable middle seats. True consumer protection lies not only in policy formulation but also in its equitable implementation. This reform has the potential to improve passenger experience significantly, provided it is backed by vigilant oversight and accountability.

Vidyasagar Reddy Kethiri, Hanamkonda