MyVoice: Views of our readers 21st February 2026

Time to address lung health issues

This refers to the editorial “Shed phlegmatic approach towards lung health” (THI, Feb 20). The article rightly draws attention to a subject that most people dismiss until it becomes a serious problem. Excessive mucus and its role in chronic respiratory conditions deserves far more public awareness than it currently receives. In a country where air pollution, occupational dust exposure, and tobacco use remain widespread, the burden on respiratory health is already high. Yet lung health rarely features in routine medical check-ups or public health campaigns.

The research from IIT Bombay is promising. Understanding how mucus behaves physically could genuinely improve drug delivery and treatment outcomes for conditions like COPD and asthma. However, research findings must eventually translate into affordable, accessible care. Inhaled medications and pulmonary therapies remain out of reach for many patients outside urban centres. Simple interventions — steam inhalation, hydration, and timely treatment of respiratory infections — should be actively promoted at the primary healthcare level. Reducing exposure to irritants through better indoor air quality standards and stricter tobacco regulation would address the root causes. Awareness is a good start, but policy action must follow.

M Barathi, Bengaluru-560076

Improve community-level efforts

Apropos “Shed phlegmatic approach towards lung health” (THI Feb 20). The piece rightly highlights how excessive mucus in the lungs, often worsened by pollution, smoking and common infections, affects so many people, especially those with conditions like COPD or asthma. It is worrying that we tend to overlook this issue until breathing becomes difficult, and simple home remedies get dismissed too quickly.

What stands out is the emphasis on practical steps: staying well hydrated, using steam inhalation regularly, a humidifier where possible and avoiding irritants like smoke and dust. These are affordable and effective for most, and public awareness campaigns could encourage their wider use alongside medical advice. We need more community-level efforts to promote lung health in polluted cities. A proactive approach can prevent many avoidable problems.

S M Jeeva, Chennai-600032

Spread awareness about lung health

THI’s Feb 20 editorial “Shed phlegmatic approach towards lung health” is a conscientious article that brings to focus lung health awareness. International journals like ‘The Lancet’ and ‘The Lancet Respiratory Medicine’ play a significant role in advancing lung health awareness by publishing high-impact studies, systematic reviews, and policy-driven articles on respiratory diseases.

Chronic respiratory diseases like COPD, asthma, and lung cancer are major causes of mortality. It is a good measure that The Hans India is shedding dogmas and raising awareness about these critical aspects. It is alarming from a lung cancer perspective that the factors that contribute to the spread of the illness, active and passive smoking, including among women, are all potential health hazards in India. One should understand that mere common cold being virus-borne has far-reaching consequences towards mutations.

Dr T Ramadas, Visakhapatnam

Enforce safety norms at coaching hubs

I wish to draw attention to the fire incident reported in your February 20 columns near Maitrivanam junction in Ameerpet, where a short circuit in the ground-floor electrical panel board triggered a blaze that rapidly spread to upper floors, including a coaching centre. Several students were trapped due to heavy smoke, and timely intervention by fire and police personnel prevented a major tragedy. Power supply has since been disconnected as a precaution, while traffic congestion from SR Nagar towards Satyam Theatre Road reflected the scale of disruption caused by this incident. This episode once again exposes the chronic safety risks in high-density coaching hubs.

Telangana’s guidelines for registration and regulation of coaching centres mandate valid fire NOCs, electrical safety audits, prohibition of basements or unauthorized floors for classrooms, and a minimum space norm of one square metre per student. Yet repeated violations continue to surface. The memory of the 2024 tragedy at Rau’s IAS Study Circle in Delhi—where three students lost their lives due to illegal basement operations—remains a stark warning. The Delhi High Court described such lapses as “acts of greed” and called for strict enforcement and penalties against errant institutions. Preventive regulation, not post-incident response, must become the governing principle for these educational clusters.

Vidyasagar Reddy Kethiri, Hanumakonda