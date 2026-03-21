MyVoice: Views of our readers 21st March 2026

Poetry infuses positivity in life

March 21 is World poetry day. The notion that poetry no longer exists as expressed by some people is far from the truth, considering that it remains vibrantly visible in literary journals, poetry websites and a few newspapers. Often, a few poems flash on social media platforms, delighting the netizens. Poetry, as a stressbuster and therapy, relieves humans from tensions and anxieties of modern life. They provide an insight into life and mould the reader’s character and personality. In today’s decadent society, poetry boosts one’s self-confidence, resilience, courage, hope, good understanding of life and positive thoughts. Let’s all read and promote poetry to reap the advantages poetry brings along.

Dr Venugopala Rao Kaki, Kakinada

Poetry propels linguistic diversity

On the occasion of “World Poetry Day” on March 21, it is time acknowledge that poetry has served as a powerful tool for storytelling, artistic expression, articulating social attitudes, raising miseries of mankind, capable of touching hearts, inspiring minds of all ages, bringing people together, shaping human thoughts and emotions, presenting ecstatic experience to readers, a form of artistic expression, and preserving shared values across civilisations. In 1999, the UNESCO called for celebrating March 21 as “World Poetry Day”. The theme of 2026 World Poetry Day is “Poetry for peace, unity and cultural expression” to highlight a poet’s role in fostering harmony and expressing deep human emotions. Poetry has been preserving endangered languages and increasing linguistic diversity, making it an essential tool for education and inclusion by addressing UNO’s Sustainable Development Goals like quality education and reducing inequalities. Let us, on this day, celebrate the transformative power of words and reflect on how poetry bridges divides, preserves languages, and inspires hope.

Dr Burra Madhusudhan Reddy, Karimnagar

Outrageous! KCR gets Rs one crore for skipping sessions

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has slammed LOP K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) for not attending the budget session of the state Assembly. One wonders what prevented the Chief Minister from invoking Article 101/190 of the Indian Constitution and declaring the Gajwel Assembly seat, which KCR represents, as ‘vacant’. Let the ongoing budget session adopt a motion to that effect. Being one among millions of honest taxpayers in the State, one cannot bear the loss of Rs 1.06 crore that is paid as salary to KCR, who has been skipping Assembly Sessions since the time his BRS was ousted from power. I further demand the Telugu Desam Party and BRS to take punitive action against its Eluru MP P. Mahesh and former MLA Rohit Reddy, respectively, by expelling them from their respective parties. They deserve to be prosecuted under the relevant sections of Narcotic Drugs & Psychotropic Substances Act- 1985.

R J Janardhana Rao, Hyderabad-28

Self-destruction of oil and gas infra

This refers to your “Energy war now” report (March 20). Gulf nations must realise the dangers of internal conflicts. By striking at each other’s oil fields and refineries, they inflict irreparable damage on their environment, cripple their economies, and endanger countless lives. Such self-destruction only weakens their collective strength. The true path forward lies in unity—embracing the spirit of Muslim Umma to safeguard survival and dignity. Instead of tearing themselves apart, they must stand together against external aggressors, preserving resources and protecting their people. Only solidarity, not division, can ensure resilience and restore hope for the future.

Dr O Prasada Rao, Hyderabad