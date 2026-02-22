MyVoice: Views of our readers 22nd February 2026

Life is a rollercoaster ride

Life is not what man thinks of,

Life is not what man dreams of,

Life is not what man imagines,

Life is not what man craves

To grasp,

Life is not what man desires to acquire

Life is a huge mystery

To be unravelled,

Life is a tough riddle to be solved,

Life is a perpetual struggle

To be confronted,

Life is a heroic battle

To be fought boldly

Life is an unknown journey

To be made on the paths

Of steep ups and

Fathomless downs,

Experiencing pulls

Forth and back;

Beyond all thoughts,

Dreams, imagination,

Wishes and desires

Of humans

Life is a rollercoaster ride

Of multiple emotions,

Varied experiences,

Making man scream

Excitedly and laugh

In giddy happiness

When he is taken

To the heights,

Almost touching the sky,

Man cries piteously

And woefully

When he is pushed down

To the lowest almost

Hitting the ground

That's life in all its

Different shades

Of light and dark

And in all its myriad

Manifestations,

Jubilant and unpleasant

Man invariably faces,

Experiences unfailingly

And realises ultimately.

Dr Venugopala Rao Kaki,Kakinada

India’s AI: Beyond buzzwords

Therecent AI summit highlights India's potential to pivot from a back-office hub to a global AI architect. While the trillion-dollar race is exhilarating, our success hinges on moving beyond symbolic pledges. With India's AI market projected to reach $17 billion by 2027 we must address the red tape that has been mentioned. To fuel frontier models, we need more than just intent. There is a need for a massive upgrade of data centre infrastructure, which currently consumes nearly two per cent of global electricity. Democratizing education via AI is noble, but we must ensure that human-centric safeguards don't become bureaucratic hurdles. India’s UPI success proved that we could scale innovation. The regimes should ensure AI leap is powered by sustainable energy and not mere rhetoric.

Dr Vijaykumar H K,Raichur-584170

Parallel growth of human and AI essential

AsPrime Minister Narendra Modi has rightly articulated, India views Artificial Intelligence (AI) not with apprehension, but as a pivotal technology for the future. AI, a sophisticated pre-programmed software, operates without the complexities of human life, ego, anger, emotions, or the sense of human touch. Yet its capacity to perform wonders is undeniable. It is crucial that AI serves to augment, rather than replace, human intelligence, focusing on assisting in resolving critical issues with optimal efficiency and minimal cost, ultimately advancing humanity's welfare.

This means safeguarding against AI diminishing human power or consuming raw materials indiscriminately and ensuring it does not lead to job displacement. Instead, both human and artificial intelligence should grow in parallel, enriching each other's potential.

Ganti Venkata Sudhir,Secunderabad

Integrate AI into education after scrutiny

AI, we all know, is a widely vast and fascinating topic. It is deeply powerful and robustly dynamic. The uses of AI are still being figured out due to its extremely diversified use. As per the latest information, India is embedding AI into school curricula from primary levels to garner global attention. The National Education Policy (2020) and AI preparedness frameworks are guiding this integration. The government is proposing to widen computer infrastructure and update curricula to cherry pick talent. We are aware that with every fascination comes a shadow side. Integration of AI in schools and colleges may not be a promising or a viable perception of the management and the governments. It may behoove educators and students in a restricted way. AI tools are being implemented at a faster pace to give some potential benefits in personalization and efficiency like automating repeated tasks, data management, record keeping, admissions, timetabling, staff support but its premature integration into primary and secondary education raises significant concerns like increasing digital divide, over reliance on AI hinders cognitive development risks of students, declining academic interest of the students as it is blurred with plagiarism and instant availability of knowledge with just one click and AI platforms succumb to risks, breaches and misuse and this adoption can dilute teaching quality.

Considering many other scenarios and effectively weighing the pros and cons, and the adaptability of AI at the pre-university level, it is advisable that AI integration into the education sector needs to be properly reviewed before its introduction.

Madhulika N,Hyderabad

Public vigilance, the need of the hour

Withreference to the report “Public vigilance essential to ensure crime free society” (THI Feb 18), I would like to appreciate the proactive initiative taken up by the Future City police in promoting community policing. The awareness programme conducted in Gudur village, under the Future City Commissionerate, is indeed a step in the right direction. In keeping with the adage “Prevention is better than cure,” the police department seems to be acting before the horse bolts. By urging citizens to report suspicious activities and make use of emergency helpline 112, the authorities have reminded us that maintaining law and order is not a one-man show but a collective responsibility. The emphasis on cybercrime awareness is particularly noteworthy. In this digital age, it takes only a single click to open Pandora’s Box. The caution against sharing OTPs and responding to unknown callers drives home the point that we must not let our guard down. Likewise, advising residents to install CCTV cameras proves that a stitch in time saves nine. The call for women to remain vigilant while travelling alone and for citizens to be the “eyes and ears” of the police reinforces the idea that eternal vigilance is the price of liberty. When the police and public join hands, criminals will find no room to operate. Such initiatives deserve wholehearted support as it is only through shared responsibility that we can build a safe and crime-free society. Thus, the onus is each and every citizen.

Raju Kolluru,Kakinada

Freebie is a farce played on people

The Supreme Court making a strong opinion against freebies should sensitise all concerned. Freebies promised ahead of elections are a blatant fraud and makes a mockery of democracy. There is nothing free as all such schemes are funded by the government exchequer, which is filled with tax amounts paid by citizens, including BPL families. Hence, the very name 'freebie' is incorrect. It is a fraud because the same government hikes fares or power tariffs or taxes and receives back much more than it spends on the so-called freebie. For example, in Andhra Pradesh, the previous government gave freebies under Navratna schemes. But there was a sharp hike in bus fares, power tariffs, property taxes, cost of every material, besides user charges on garbage, water, drainage and so on. People saw through this game-plan and voted the YSRCP out. The present government, which is assured to do away with such burdens, continues the policy to ensure its survival. Political parties are expected to explain their policies and programmes to address the livelihood issues of the people and allow the voters to decide their choice. The Prime Minister goes to Bihar before the election with the scheme of providing ₹10,000 in the accounts of lakhs of women in the name of empowerment as if neither he nor the Chief Minister were not aware of empowering women from earlier on. Valuable lands are given away to corporate firms at ₹one per acre, while water, power and all infrastructure are provided free in the name of industrialisation? The apex court should also issue guidelines on putting an end to such pro-elite bias.

A G Rajmohan,Anantapur-515004

Freebies are only to win votes

Thefreebie culture of state governments when elections are round the corner, has come under severe criticism of the Supreme Court. While a government is fundamentally obliged to provide essential services to the public, revenue-deficit states allocating substantial amounts for freebies puts strain on the exchequer. Freebies are announced merely to gain political mileage and secure votes. Worse, many freebies are announced when the election code of conduct is in effect. Instead of using this money for infrastructure development, huge amounts are diverted for providing freebies. In some cases, freebies are thrust upon some sections of people, who do not need it, like free bus travel for women in Karnataka and Telangana. A negative impact of providing freebies is that people become over-dependent on the government. When a government works towards the wellbeing of people, especially the vulnerable sections, it wins the heart of people and secures votes.

Venu G S, Kollam

Nothing left for infra development

A three-judge bench of the Supreme Court has rightly questioned state governments about freebies offered to the people in the name of various welfare schemes. It has become a fad of all political parties to announce freebies before elections. The bench was responding to Rule 23 of the Electricity (Amendment) Act 2024 to the Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Company Limited by the Centre. The apex court earnestly asked the state governments to at least collect generation and maintenance cost from the power consumers. Nobody objects if the poor farmers get free power but applying the free power concept as a blanket rule to all the farmers is not a good idea. There must be a balance between welfare and development programmes. Instead, it is better to extend the scheme to senior citizens, school and college going girls, and physically challenged people. One more folly is in extending free rice or subsided rice through PDS as the families who are educating their wards in corporate institutions are also among the beneficiaries though they don’t consume such rice. Freebies mean purchasing votes to retain or grab power. As a result, there are no funds for basic infrastructure like roads, civic amenities, schools and hospitals. There is an urgent need to stop this freebie menace.

Pratapa Reddy Yaramala, Tiruvuru (AP)

States should shun freebies, open avenues for jobs

A pertinent point raised by the Supreme Court is on how states that are running on deficit budget can offer freebies, which it stated is tantamount to taxing the people as the states are forced to raise huge loans to fund freebies. The burden of repayment of loans with interest falls on the people, which is a vicious cycle that gets repeated across the country. The Chief Justice of India (CJI) has rightly observed that it was time to reconsider such policies that are hampering real development. The latest offer of free electricity to all irrespective of financial status of consumers in Tamil Nadu takes the cake as it crosses all sane limits. The freebies are creating a culture of dependency as a large majority of the beneficiaries tend to lose interest in work to 'earn' his or her livelihood. This issue must be taken seriously as the future of this great nation is on the brink of economic peril as the Centre and all states take huge loans to fulfil their electoral promises. The loan is repaid from the taxes paid by the people. Offering freebies overlooking development is detrimental to the interests of a developing nation like India. Suggestions like political parties themselves should fund the implementation of poll promises such as freebies crop up and ignored as quickly. But everything is forgotten the moment poll bugle is sounded. The rat race to offer freebies begins as no political party wants to be found lagging.

Govardhana Myneedu,Vijayawada

Centre must come up with reforms

Aproposnews report "SC flags fiscal strain of pre- poll freebies" (THI Feb 20), the Supreme Court has in a petition filed by Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation (TNPDCL) expressed concern over the largesse being rolled out to certain sections of society and rightly asked the respondents the source of income for such freebies and subsidies.

The bench also decried the practice of sanctioning freebies ahead of elections. In this regard, a PIL filed by one Ashwini Upadhyaya, relating to distribution of irrational freebies ahead of elections is pending before the apex court.

It should tag the petition filed by TNPDCL with the pending PIL. The verdict of the apex court should be the law of the land and deter incumbent governments from sanctioning subsidies and freebies from public funds and thereby compel the Centre to initiate electoral reforms.

Dinanath Shenolikar,Hyderabad

SC and ECI must take the lead

Therecent remarks by the Supreme Court bench about the freebies culture are worth noting in the wake of the ensuing in some states. Though the topic is not new, the serious notes by the Chief Justice of India cannot be discarded lightly. In recent years when people raised this topic, political leaders came up with a new equation that freebies and welfare measures were not one and the same. Now the Supreme Court has elaborately dealt with the subject and differentiated the pros and cons of this. The freebies trend has become a national infection.

Who must bear the cost of freebies? The fact is that the hidden cost of this competitive populism is invariably borne by the taxpayers. To meet the costs, the governments keep hiking property taxes, electricity tariffs and registration fees, which creates a regressive cycle that eventually erodes the purchasing power of the middle class. When revenue expenditure outpaces revenue growth it affects capital outlay and leads to decay in public infrastructure and unemployment. This freebie menace creates an environment where political parties are judged not by their vision but by their bidding price.

The apex court must take cognizance of this escalating crisis and frame stringent measures to stop political parties from providing unproductive and economically unsustainable freebies. In this aspect awareness among voters and proactive intervention by the judiciary and Election Commission are the only shields left. This will save the future generations from mounting debts.

T S N Rao,Hyderabad