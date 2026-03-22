MyVoice: Views of our readers 22nd March 2026

Expanding TG’s growth-A case for Warangal

Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka

The2026-27 Telangana Budget, presented by Finance Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, is undoubtedly a ‘charter of resolve’ that addresses foundational gaps in education and irrigation. However, while the strategic debt restructuring and the ₹3.24 lakh crore outlay are commendable, there remains an overwhelming Hyderabad-centric tilt in fiscal planning. Successive governments have disproportionately concentrated resources and infrastructure within the capital. This trend continues in the current budget, which earmarks ₹17,907 crore for Municipal Administration—a significant portion of which is dedicated to Hyderabad-specific projects like the Musi Rejuvenation and Metro Rail expansion.

Conspicuous by its absence is a dedicated, transformative allocation for Warangal, the State’s second-largest city. Especially with the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) elections on the horizon, the government had a great opportunity to signal its commitment to decentralised development. As tax revenues are generated from across all districts, it is prudent that the "wealth of the state" is reinvested back into regional hubs.

If Telangana is to truly function as a "growth engine" for the country, development must not stop at the Outer Ring Road (ORR). To ensure sustainable progress, the government must pivot its focus toward the districts, ensuring that Warangal receives the budgetary priority it deserves as a historical and economic pillar of the state.

Vidyasagar Reddy Kethiri,

Hanumakonda-506009

Sparrows symbolise resilience, unwavering zest

A little sparrow once with zest,

Built a small but beautiful nest.

She thought it was sound and strong,

And did not even guess anything would go wrong.

But one day, down poured the rain,

And her efforts went in vain.

Her dreams were destroyed and so was her nest,

She did not know what to do next.

She was hurt by the fury of nature,

But decided to take a step towards the future.

She built another nest,

With equal hope and zest.

Her first nest was good,

But in its place now stood

A more beautiful home,

That was built not with twigs but with hope.

K Nikhil Subramaniam,Chennai

Reminiscences of our great teachers

Itwas a touching reminiscence of our great teachers. I recall students at Hindu College, Machilipatnam, quoting Sri Tompe, a lecturer in English with great regard, but I was perplexed as to why Aruna Prafulla Kumar, another lecturer in English, was not quoted in the list. I understood that as she was into teaching Intermediate students her name was not included. As I was studying at Machilipatnam during 1970-72 at another college and partly 1973-74 as an off-campus resident at Bhaskarapuram before I left BSc for a professional stream. I was in touch with Hindu College students in the neighbouring rooms and at the mess. I recall that their standards were on par. Those were the days when English was taught by dedicated teachers. Speaking in English was relished but not envied by others who wanted to speak English fluently. English is the language of science, observed a Nobel-winning Japanese scientist. Let us all learn English with passion.

Dr T Ramadas,Visakhapatnam

Revitalising Musi is a shared responsibility

Withreference to the article “Reviving Musi: Restoring a lifeline, reimagining a city” published in The Hans India, I wish to highlight the government’s resolution to take up the Musi rejuvenation mission as a timely and necessary intervention. The authorities have chosen to step in due to the alarming pollution levels, encroachments and declining public health conditions. By planning to clean up the river and clear out illegal structures, the government hopes to restore the lost ecological balance. Moreover, the initiative seeks to roll out integrated development by setting up riverfront infrastructure, green spaces, and flood-control systems. Importantly, the benefits designed for people living along the Musi are substantial. The project promises to put up safe housing for displaced families and opens livelihood opportunities through tourism, services, and local enterprises. Improved sanitation will cut down disease risks, while better infrastructure will boost overall living standards. However, for the mission to carry through successfully, citizens must also step up their active involvement. They should stop dumping waste away from bins placed at strategic locations and take part in community cleanliness drives. Residents must look after the river environment and work with the authorities to ensure sustainability. While the government has laid out a comprehensive roadmap, its success depends on shared responsibility. If both officials and citizens join hands, the Musi project can turn into a model of inclusive growth, ensuring housing, livelihoods, and a healthier future for all.

Raju Kolluru,Kakinada

Goodbye Hyderabad, welcome Bhagyanagar!

Hyderabadis named after Muslim ruler Hyder. It was a Nizam State that was ruled by Nizam. It was Sardar Patel, then Union Home Minister, who liberated Hyderabad from the Nizam and created Andhra Pradesh. Keeping in mind all these developments, the Congress government in Telangana should rechristen Hyderabad as Bhagyanagar and Nizamabad as Indranagar to retain India's national identity, glory and pride.

Hindi fracas-Take cue from Switzerland

A viable solution to end the row over Hindi, the differences - squabbles and agitations in India is in emulating the proven Switzerland system. It has four official languages: German (spoken by about 62 per cent of the population), French (23%), Italian (eight percent) and Romansh (less than one per cent). English too is widely spoken. Switzerland protects its diverse culture languages and cultures via its constitution. Unity of a nation is not related to the language spoken is the lesson learnt from the Swiss Model. Let India too not thrust any language on anyone. Help students by not including marks of Hindi and regional language in the report card to remove pressure and help them focus on subjects like mathematics and sciences to become tomorrow's great scientists like Albert Einstein and APJ Abdul Kalam.

Let us not divide the society (including students) via language. Let us respect all languages equally and give the liberty to people to follow the language of their choice.

Sreelekha P S,Secunderabad-61

Mobile phones denying us the joys of childhood

Therewere times when all the members of the family would sit together and engage in pleasant conversations. There were times when the young and the old would dine together, exchanging pleasantries, savouring dishes and talking about various things happily. There were times when youngsters would gather at the playground and go about playing together enthusiastically. There were times when children would together read storybooks like "Chandamama” and “Bala Mitra" with smiles on their faces. There were times when grandparents would have all the grandchildren with them and tell them stories while the children would listen to them with their countenances lit up with happiness. There were times when the kith and kin would visit one another's homes during festivals and together relish the delicacies prepared for the occasion and indulge in lively conversations. That's the sort of life people enjoyed beautiful and lasting relationships before the advent of mobile phones and the internet.

Once they bulldozed their way into our lives, life has changed completely with self-imposed isolation being the order of the day.

People have become addicted to using mobile phones day and night and spending many hours on social media, distancing themselves from fellow-humans around them and living in a self-created zone of isolation. The simple joys of the good old days have vanished, and people have been enslaved to mobile phones and have become robots or sorts. They have become accustomed to deriving artificial pleasure from talking and screening over mobile phones.

During breakfast, lunch and even dinner when the entire family sits together, there is absolute silence as each member, irrespective of the age and gender, is glued to the mobile; there are no conversations and no smiles around. It is not just visible in houses and indoors; people are on the mobile even on busy roads, oblivious of vehicular traffic and the risk of accidents looming large. Another scene that raises one’s hair is seeing bike riders chatting on their mobile phones bending sideways not caring about their safety and that of the pedestrians.

Students fritter away their time, spending many hours neglecting their studies with no physical exercises and get spoiled by ceaseless talking and untiring screening over their mobile phones. Most of them don’t even take part in any outdoor games and sports. As a result many youth are facing health issues, including obesity

Mobile phones with internet of varied social media platforms hold immense benefits, including academic. They can enhance knowledge, when used properly, intelligently and wisely. So let's use mobile phones wisely and reap benefits. Of course, now we are living in the digital world. Everything in human life is getting digitized, thanks to the impact of Artificial Intelligence (AI). People must know the limitations, advantages and disadvantages of digital devices. So we must learn to be out of the zones of self-created isolation of mobile phones and come into the comfort zone to enjoy the warmth and joys of togetherness with family members, friends and relatives so that we are transported to that glorious era when conversations and interactions were physical and not over any gadget.

Dr Venugopala Rao Kaki, Kakinada

Quality of Parliament needs to be improved

IfParliament is the temple of democracy, then Indian Parliament needs an urgent overhaul. The ADR report that the parliament is being occupied by the fabulously rich is not a mere statistic but a clear picture of the trend that explains why the economic disparity is widening, much to everyone’s concern. An astounding ₹120.69 crore is the average of the assets held by 229 members of the Rajya Sabha, while 503 of 543 Lok Sabha members are crorepatis. The parliament has become a house of the affluent, though elected by the poor who are in predominant majority in terms of numbers. The policies and programmes of a Parliament with 93 per cent super rich members are producing more and more billionaires (58 emerged in that category). Besides caste and criminality, it is cash power of the aspirants which makes political parties to base their choice while choosing their candidates. The scene of 81 crore people depending on free ration is another stark reality. Their day-to-day struggle for livelihood is worsened with every rise in the prices of essential commodities. A study by an international organisation says 100 crore people in India are unable to access anything more than the essentials. With the ever-rising unemployment rate, the middle class finding it difficult to tighten their belts anymore, made worse by decline in household savings and household spending and increased household debts. The national floor level minimum wage being ₹176 has not seen upward revision since 2017. The members of the house make law for their salary of ₹1,24,000 per month besides ₹2,500 as daily allowance, ₹31,000 as pension even for a one-time member and provision for upward revision every five years. The last time hike was 24 per cent. The growing trend of satisfying the have-nots with pittance in the name of free schemes instead of empowering their purchasing power displays the policy of keeping the poor vote bank with its vulnerability intact. Thus, the Indian democracy is redefined as 'of the rich, by the rich and for the rich'. As cash and criminality go hand in hand this trend has the potential to lead to an inevitable deluge as witnessed in a few countries. A correction in the course from pro-rich to pro-poor is imminent.

The Prime Minister doesn't attend the session claiming the likely danger of women members attacking him. The Parliament session is on but the house is updated of the reasons for agreeing to the dictates of the US trade deals. The house functions for the whole term even without electing a deputy speaker. A minister is unaware of the price of gas refill. A member elected on the basis of the party he represents is free to switch over his loyalty to another for materialistic gains or a big post with the least concern for the voters' sentiments. How about a special session aimed at improving quality and decorum in the House?

A G Rajmohan,Anantapur-515004