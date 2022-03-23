MyVoice: Views of our readers 23rd March 2022

RRR's political message is evident

I happen to see the beautifully choreographed version of the multilingual RRR promo song "Etthera Jenda". The way it has been filmed and choreographed with a flag "Vande Mataram" inscribed in Hindi has proved slowly even south Indian filmmakers have understood where the wind is blowing and giving the song a clever political colour and twist. In the sequence of regions and leaders, Netaji and Patel represented Bengal and Gujarat. It may be coincidence or otherwise both these leaders have been hijacked by the ruling party and PM Modi continues to use them whenever required.

I think Rajamouli has indeed understood it very well and he is bound to cajole PM to spare time to watch this movie. The art of filmmaking is indeed leaning towards a particular colour and party in power and one hopes south film makers would not emulate Bollywood by focusing films to target a particular community. Rajamouli's film Baahubali got attention from pan-India audience and even RRR would have got same response, I wonder why he had used different approach for RRR.

N Nagarajan, Hyderabad

Can KCR really turn the tide against Modi?

I had least expected such a news title – Pack off BJP - from The Hans India (March 22, 2022). It may be politically sound, but is otherwise indecent for a party that governs the country with a good majority. The country has excellent executive, excellent judiciary, and excellent elected bodies. "Chunavi Jhumla" is Chandrasekhar Rao's imagination. I do not think that the people of Telangana will ever believe KCR, nor has he any proof. His overambition and greediness for continued power in Telangana for generations to come are driving him to 'tughlakism". I am very confident that in the next elections, TRS will lose and lose heavily.

Professor B R Sant, Hyderabad

It is apparent that CM KCR is apprehensive of BJP's sweep of Telangana, in the aftermath of the unprecedented victory in the by-election by Eatala in Huzurabad. The focus of TRS, in defeating BJP, has assumed more significance to become a sinister design of ethnic cleansing of the latter in Telangana, in the wake of popularity being gained by the BJP in the state as several central sponsored developmental measures and relief measures are being deliberately denied to the people of the state, while KCR is leaving no stone unturned to make a villain out of BJP in denying these to Telangana. The coronation of his KTR is again falling into the pattern of dynasty tradition, while there are seasoned senior leaders in the party, who can man the post better. The attitude of KCR is akin to Kamsa, constantly plotting ways to eliminate Krishna, and we all know what the end was.

K R Venkata Narasimhan, Madurai

This refers to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's press conference on Monday, in the presence of party supporters, MPs, MLAs, MLCs in favour of floating a national party as an alternative to BJP , deriding it – which KCR called 'chunavi jhumla' is very immature and vituperative comments from him that is in tune with the mentality of the Congress and other political parties in the opposition in dreaming big to form an alternative government at the Centre.

It is clear that TRS is unable to see the writing on the wall, in the victory of BJP in 4 out of 5 states in the country, in terms of performance; and is attempting to live in his own paradise of wishful thinking. His referring to 'Kashmir Files' as means of coming to power by BJP, will further erode his popularity and status as a leader; and pave the way for big win of BJP in Telangana in many other parts.

K V Raghuram, Wayanad

A very fitting honour



The 125 year old Yoga Practitioner Swami Sivananda getting Padma Shri is highly commendable. Most of the millennial generation have never heard about him until a video of his gesture at Padma event went viral on social media. Government of India should be appreciated for bringing many unsung heroes into the lamlight. Swami Sivananda's contribution in bringing yoga to mainstream fitness world is huge and he has dedicated his life to the welfare of human society. He demonstrates his life as an exemplary lesson rather than preaching. He is a oldest man but also the most happiest man. His life journey should definitely inspire many.

Ravi Teja Kathuripalli, Hyderabad

Working towards knowledgeable society



This is with reference to the letter by Pratapa Reddy ( March 22 ) in which he felt the urgency and need for English as a medium of instruction and stressed on better infrastructure in TS schools. We, teachers are going through a training now in Telangana in order to meet the challenges related to EM teaching . In this we are being shown some videos and are told watch and improve ourselves. Without a clear idea such sessions will become a flaw. Teachers from remote and rural areas are hesitant to speak English . They need good communication skills and training in this regard. Text books should be rewritten with the reference to the present scenario. Appointment of subject experts in primary schools should be given top priority. Let's hope the education department will act wisely for a knowledgeable society.

T Santhosh Kumar, Yellandu