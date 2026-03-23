MyVoice: Views of our readers 23rd March 2026

Don’t tamper with press freedom

This refers to the news report, “Delhi police ‘attack’ UNI office,” (THI, March 22). Court orders must be enforced, but how they are enforced matters equally. The late-night sealing of UNI’s premises, without prior notice and apparently with considerable force, raises uncomfortable questions. Nobody disputes the judiciary’s authority. What is troubling is the apparent absence of basic procedural courtesy-giving journalists time to secure their belongings, for instance, is not an unreasonable expectation. The treatment of women staff makes it worse. Authorities executing such orders should be specifically trained to handle media premises with restraint. A standard protocol for court-directed evictions involving working newsrooms would prevent such scenes in future. Press freedom and law enforcement need not be at odds.

Abbharna Barathi,Chennai-23

Accountability restores credibility

This refers to the news report “275 ex judges, bureaucrats slam USCIRF’s ‘off-the-mark’ report on India” (THI, March 22). The pushback from 275 retired judges, bureaucrats, and military veterans deserves serious attention. International assessments of religious freedom carry weight, but only when grounded in rigorous methodology rather than selective narratives. India’s demographic data, as cited in the open letter, tells a more stable story than USCIRF’s framing suggests. That said, dismissing such reports wholesale is not the answer either. What India needs is a credible, independent domestic mechanism to monitor and address religious freedom concerns transparently — one that renders external interventions less relevant. Engagement beats outrage. If the USCIRF’s findings are genuinely flawed, the stronger response is systematic rebuttal backed by data, not just collective condemnation. Credibility is earned through accountability, not indignation.

A Myilsami,Coimbatore–641402

Focus on upholding religious harmony

Apropos your report “275 ex judges, bureaucrats slam USCIRF’s ‘off-the-mark’ report on India” (March 22). The open letter from 275 respected former judges, senior bureaucrats, and armed forces veterans rightly draws attention to serious flaws in the latest USCIRF assessment. While international monitoring of religious freedom has its place, reports like this one rely too heavily on selective data and preconceived narratives, overlooking India’s long-standing constitutional safeguards, judicial independence, and the demographic stability reflected in census figures over decades. Such one-sided portrayals risk straining bilateral ties without advancing genuine dialogue. A more constructive path would be for USCIRF to incorporate balanced inputs from diverse Indian sources, engage in fact-based discussions with stakeholders here, and focus on evidence rather than assumptions. This would better serve the shared goal of upholding religious harmony worldwide.

M Barathi,Bengaluru-560076

India must intensify contingency plans

With reference to the news report “Shipping lanes must remain open: Modi” (March 22), India’s direct engagement with Iran at this juncture reflects sound diplomatic instinct. With over 20 Indian vessels stranded and the Strait of Hormuz under stress, the stakes are too evident to be ignored. Energy security and trade continuity cannot wait for the conflict to resolve itself. Moreover, diplomacy has its own limitations. India would do well to simultaneously accelerate contingency arrangements — alternative shipping routes, emergency LPG procurement options, and clearer bilateral protocols for Indian-flagged vessels. Active engagement is welcome; preparedness must run alongside it.

K Sakunthala,Coimbatore-641016

Go in for constructive dialogue with global forums

Apropos the news report “275 ex judges, bureaucrats slam USCIRF’s ‘off-the-mark’ report on India”, (THI, March 22), the debate underscores the need for measured engagement with external assessments. While criticism of selective narratives is valid, outright dismissal risks missing opportunities for introspection. India’s institutions are robust, yet transparency and consistent data-sharing can strengthen credibility abroad. Government agencies should publish periodic, accessible reports on religious freedom indicators, and independent bodies must be encouraged to audit them. Constructive dialogue with international forums, rather than confrontation, will better serve national interests. A confident democracy responds with facts, openness, and steady reform, not rhetoric or defensive posturing today.

S M Jeeva,Chennai-600032