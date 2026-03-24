MyVoice: Views of our readers 24th March 2026

Work together to end TB

Every March 24, marking World Tuberculosis Day, presents an opportunity to reflect on the progress of the fight against TB. This year’s theme is quite appropriate, “Yes! We can end TB: Led by countries, powered by people.” In India, which accounts for a significant share of the global TB burden, there has been considerable progress through expanded screening, faster diagnostics, and large-scale treatment programmes.

However, the incidence rates are higher than the elimination targets. It is preventable and curable with early detection and complete treatment. Latent TB infection may exist without symptoms but can become active if untreated. Awareness, timely testing, adherence to treatment, collective responsibility, global efforts and community involvement can help eliminate the disease.

Dr Krishna Kumar Vepakomma, Hyderabad-45

TB remains number one killer disease

The World Tuberculosis Day has been observed every March 24 since 1982. This year’s theme “Yes! We can end TB: Led by countries, powered by people”, is a renewed call that underscores the importance of urgency and accountability. It offers an opportunity to reflect on ongoing efforts and encourage stronger commitment at local, national, and international levels to put an end to TB. TB continues to devastate millions of lives globally, inflicting severe health, social, and economic consequences. Every year, over 4,400 persons succumb to TB, and 30,000 are newly infected.

Around 2.6 million Indians suffer from TB. It is believed that around 25 per cent of the world population has been infected with TB. World TB Day reminds us that it is still the number one killer disease. Although TB is curable and preventable, the control demands a highly cost-effective health intervention. Meanwhile, in the backdrop of declining international funding for TB eradication given the current geopolitical climate, there is a fear that the global targets to end TB set for 2030 may not fructify.

Dr Burra Madhusudhan Reddy, Karimnagar

Evade social media trap with self-discipline

With reference to the article “Social media bans and the Indian dilemma” by Dr Bhaskar Nath Biswal, it is evident that social media platforms pose considerable threat to the mental well-being of young people. The continuous exposure to unrealistic standards and harmful content often leads to anxiety, depression, and issues with self-esteem. These platforms can distract students from academics, negatively influencing their future career development. Instead of focusing on personal growth, many youngsters fall for the peer comparison trap or succumb to addictive features of social media.

To counter such threats, it is crucial to empower the youth with digital literacy. Parents and educators must guide young people on how to manage screen time effectively, use platforms productively, and avoid negative influences. Additionally, social media can be a useful tool for career development if used wisely. Platforms can help connect students with mentors, educational resources, and communities that foster skill development. It is essential for young users to balance their online activities with offline pursuits, focusing on building their future careers through networking, learning, and self-discipline.

Raju Kolluru, Kakinada

Rethink on IT introduction in school curriculum

This refers to the write-up, “Social media bans and the Indian dilemma” (THI, March 23). It must be analysed whether the curriculum that’s prescribed for students up to the age 16 years warrants browsing the internet.

Students in the 14-16 years age-group will be in the ninth, tenth and eleventh classes. Earlier, students required only books and notes of the teachers to study. Nowadays, the system and syllabus have undergone tremendous changes. It is time the authorities ponder over these aspects and make suitable amends.

S Sankaranarayanan, Chennai-40

Midday meals have reduced dropout rates

There was an unpalatable and unwarranted slip of the tongue by Pravachana exponent Garikapati Narasimharao, who denounced providing midday meals in schools. Without going into altercations, let me put forward my poignant observations. From 1960 to 1973, elementary and high school students were deprived of nutritious food due to poverty. Once children from a brahmin family, who were my father’s students and fainted due to lack of food. My mother fed them. Even hostels run by private management were in deplorable condition, more so when it came to girls.

My parents not only gave them educational guidance but also fed children from economically impoverished families. College students from such families were boarders at Ramji Hostel, Malkapuaam, Machilipatnam. I can state that but for the food provided freely at that time, many would have left the college. Now, midday meals at schools and colleges are a great help to children from the underprivileged class. They are assured of nutritious and balanced food. This has led to a great reduction in the dropout rate.

Dr T Ramadas, Visakhapatnam