MyVoice: Views of our readers 24th October 2026

India must boost ties with global cybersecurity bodies

With reference to “Cyber risks on the rise owing to rapid AI adoption, scammers” (THI, Oct 23), cybercrime rarely respects national boundaries. A fraudulent website, compromised server or stolen credential may involve several countries before an investigation even begins. Individual governments cannot tackle such threats effectively without timely intelligence-sharing and cooperation among law-enforcement agencies. India should strengthen coordination with international cybersecurity bodies while improving the technical capacity of its own investigative teams.

Common reporting procedures and faster preservation of digital evidence would help investigators trace offenders. Technology companies must also respond promptly to legitimate security requests. International cooperation should, however, respect privacy and due process. A coordinated approach is more effective than isolated responses, particularly as criminals use automation to conduct attacks across multiple jurisdictions.

A Senthil Kumar, Kaniyur-641659

Public digital services must be dependable

This is further to “Cyber risks on the rise owing to rapid AI adoption, scammers”. The reported disruption of government websites in several countries highlights a basic issue: public digital services must be both secure and dependable. Citizens rely on these portals for tax payments, identity services, licences and essential documents. When a website is taken offline following a security incident, people should have an alternative way to complete urgent work.

Departments need tested backup systems, disaster-recovery plans and clear public communication during outages. Security updates must be applied promptly, while independent experts should regularly examine critical systems. Digital services are useful only when people can access them with confidence. Reliability and continuity should therefore be built into every government technology project.

S M Jeeva, Chennai-32

People also have a role

In response to “Cyber risks on the rise owing to rapid AI adoption, scammers”, one must remember that the scale of reported cyber fraud makes prevention and victim assistance equally important. People who discover unauthorised transactions often lose valuable time trying to identify the correct authority to contact. Banks, police units and cybercrime reporting services should coordinate more effectively so that complaints are acted upon quickly. Citizens need clear instructions on reporting fraud, preserving evidence and requesting the immediate blocking of suspicious transactions.

Complaint tracking and transparent timelines would improve confidence in the system. Financial institutions must also explain the safeguards available to customers and their responsibilities in disputed cases. Stronger security is essential, but an accessible and responsive redress mechanism is equally necessary to limit losses and deter repeat offences.

S P Suganya Devi, Coimbatore

Small businesses equally vulnerable

Cybersecurity discussions often focus on government networks and major corporations, but small businesses are equally vulnerable. Local traders, clinics, educational institutions and small manufacturers may lack dedicated security staff or the resources to recover from a serious attack. Government agencies and industry associations should provide affordable security assessments, practical training and guidance on secure backups.

Small enterprises should use multifactor authentication, update their software and restrict access to essential records. Banks and technology providers can help by offering basic security tools at reasonable cost. Preventive measures are generally less expensive than recovering lost data or rebuilding customer confidence. Cyber resilience must be accessible to businesses of every size.

Pon Arunkumar, Namakkal-637202

Enlighten gullible people

Technical improvements alone cannot prevent cybercrime if citizens remain unaware of common fraud methods. Many people still share verification codes, click unfamiliar links or trust calls claiming to represent banks and government departments. Awareness campaigns should explain these risks in simple regional languages and through channels that people use regularly.

Schools, colleges, banks and local bodies can conduct short demonstrations on identifying fraudulent messages and reporting suspicious transactions. Elderly people and first-time internet users deserve particular attention. Banks should provide clear instructions on what to do immediately after suspecting a fraud. Cyber awareness must become a continuing public education effort rather than an occasional publicity campaign.

M Barathi, Bengaluru-560076