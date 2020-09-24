MyVoice: Views of our readers 24th September 2020

Unlock politics from religion

The recent debates in the country in general and in AP in particular on politics in religion and vice versa reminds me of two quotes, viz., Lord Hailsham, a good old Conservative Party leader from UK and Seneca the Younger, a Hispanic Romano Philosopher. The former quoted "The introduction of religious passions into politics and the introduction of politics into religion is the prostitution of true religion". The latter quoted "Religion is regarded by the common people as true, by the wise as false and by the rulers as useful". It is high time the deadly cocktail of religion and politics is permanently banned.

D Nagarjuna, Hyderabad

Make UN more representative



2020 marks the 75th anniversary of World's most esteemed, renowned and trusted body of global affairs. The inception of United Nation and progressive years thereafter in entire planet have ushered in the development to the people of all hues. We have achieved innumerable milestones in these 75 years and paved the way for the sustainable development in the world. In 1945, there were in the neighbourhood of 50 nations and 5 permanent members with Veto power, now the UN has 193 state members but the members have not expanded in the security council.

When it comes to security, the whole world can't depend entirely upon five nations, we have broader voice. The 15-member Security Council should incorporate more members. 5 permanent members with Veto power and 5 non-permanent members' seats should be increased. These 5 members have called the shots in the exceedingly significant UNSC for the last 75 years. From Asia, we have only one representative, China, which is an enigma to the world.

At least, we need to have three nations with Veto power from Asia and one from Latin America as well as one from Oceania as they have no representatives. The whole process of selecting the nations must be transparent and election should take place in fair and square manner, so everyone can respect it. Let's hear more voices.

Rahul Chouhan, Ujjain

CSK should move on



Getting into real action after a long hiatus, Rajasthan Royals (RR) outscored Chennai Super Kings(CSK) in a high scoring game to open their IPL campaign with a 16-run win on Tuesday in Sharjah. Against a strong CSK team, Sanju Samson of RR enthralled with the innings of 74 from just 32 balls to reach a commanding 216 for 7 from 20 overs. It was an innings of such ferocity and Sanju smashed nine sixes and just one four. Despite CSK bowlers Ravindra Jadeja and Piyush Chawla brought into the bowling attack, there was no stopping the Kerala batsman. He was unstoppable at the crease. Sanju also brought up his half-century from just 19 balls which is fastest in the IPL.

What has been surprising is the abject failure of Dhoni's CSK team. CSK's Captain M.S. Dhoni would be hurting no end after his team's poor display against RR mainly due the poor application by the batsmen. Only Faf du Plesis scored his best for CSK with 72 runs from 47 balls. Captain Dhoni at No 7 finished with an unbeaten 29 from 27 balls and hit marvellous three sixes, but it was too late.

Chasing 200 plus targets may not impossible but it's never easy. CSK team needs sustained hitting and a big partnership, if not more. Experienced batsman like Shane Watson and Sam Curran couldn't make a big score. But at the end, neither of them lasted long enough to make big dent in the daunting target for CSK and the game was beyond to build the big chase. Now Dhoni's CSK team will have to get back to his winning ways after heart-breaking loss to Rajasthan Royals.

Kodihalli S Rao, Thane

Learning lessons from Covid-19



Though corona pandemic shattered the world, it also taught us invaluable lessons iñ particular to our country. Our lack of preparedness with an alternative healthcare system. Our poor response in the face of returning migratory workers whose death count is not yet known. Added to this Chinese aggression, which was of course given a fitting response notwithstanding the arrival of Rafale. The resilience of our economy is exposed when lakhs of workers thrown out of employment overnight. So we need to be well prepared to face any eventuality in future without throwing public life into disarray. So, in place of kneejerk reactions, we should have a foolproof alternative mechanism in place to face onslaughts.

D S P Rao, Kakinada

JEE jitters



The woes of students appearing for JEE advanced on September 27, particularly from northern region of AP are unlimited this time. The allotment of centres for examination is very illogical, random and irrational. The South Zone is overseen by IIT Madras where Visakhapatnam, Srikakulam and Vizianagaram are not included in the list of examination centres. The above said centres are in IIT Kharagpur list.

Whatever the list may be, the students of this region are being allotted faraway places irrespective of their choices. They have to travel hundreds of kilometres to reach the centre in this period of pandemic despite the fact that they have exam centres but cannot attend in their own towns right under their nose.

The lack of adequate public transport, hotels and the enhanced risk of virus contact coupled with monetary burden have been giving the wards and their parents sleepless nights. The sad part of the story is many students are going to miss the exam as they feel helpless despite thier good performance in Mains exam.

The unabated pandemic and need to strict adherence to preventive measures could have been taken into consideration by the authorities and more centres could have been allotted, had they acted sensitively. Instead of that the things were being made difficult for the aspirants, which is highly condemnable.

The government should look into the matter and rescue the students from avoidable hardships. Irrespective of zones, the students could have been given centres of their choice that is nearer to their native places. The convenience of student should take priority over other technical or adminstrative issues as all the students of all the zones are writing one and same examination.

Dr D V G Sankararao, Nellimarla