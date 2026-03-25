MyVoice: Views of our readers 25th March 2026

Energy imbalance demands correction course

Apropos“Earth’s energy imbalance turns worse than ever” (THI March 24), the findings are both urgent and unsettling. The World Meteorological Organization’s report confirms that the past decade has been the hottest on record, with 2025 ranking among the top three. Rising ocean heat, melting ice, and intensifying storms are not distant forecasts but realities already reshaping economies and communities.

The causes remain unambiguous: relentless fossil fuel use, deforestation, and unchecked industrial growth. The remedies are equally clear yet politically deferred—swift transition to renewable energy, large-scale reforestation, and genuine investment in efficiency. Climate change is no longer a future threat but a present imbalance demanding correction. Immediate decisive action remains the only pragmatic course.

K Chidanand Kumar,Bengaluru

Collective action is paramount

Withreference to your editorial “Earth’s energy imbalance turns worse than ever”, I wish to stress the importance of immediate, practical measures. Rising temperatures and erratic weather are already affecting farming, health, and daily life. While international agreements matter, local action is equally crucial.

Expanding solar and wind energy, improving public transport, and enforcing efficiency standards in industries can reduce emissions meaningfully. Civic bodies and schools should encourage tree planting, recycling, and water conservation as community habits. The editorial rightly points to collective action.

M Barathi,Bengaluru-560076

Maximise use of solar energy

Thisis further to your editorial ‘Earth’s energy imbalance turns worse than ever’. Rampant industrialisation, spreading urbanisation and burning of fossil fuels for energy are contributing to the ‘greenhouse’ effect.

Global warming leads to severe consequences, in terms of melting of glaciers, rising sea levels, and resulting in natural disasters, heat wave conditions and droughts. Introduction of electric vehicles, a trend that is fast catching up worldwide in public and private transport, is yet to make a dent in this regard. Solar energy is being given utmost importance in India in the bid to bring down pollution and reduce dependence on fossil fuels.

K R Venkata Narasimhan,Madurai

India will overcome energy scarcity setbacks

Apropos‘Gas and fuel crisis is neither new to India nor the world’ (THI, March 24), Dr Hyma Moorty’s account is a useful reminder that India has navigated severe energy scarcity before. It has come through each time with a combination of policy adjustment and public resilience.

The government’s decision to invoke the Essential Commodities Act, increase refill intervals, and keep two Indian carriers moving LNG through Hormuz reflects reasonable crisis management. Accelerating piped gas connectivity in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities and promoting induction cooking as a credible alternative would reduce cylinder dependence structurally.

Abbharna Barathi,Chennai-600023

Parents Support Bill is a wise move

Itis most gratifying to know that the Telangana cabinet has decided to introduce a Parents Support Bill in the Assembly. It aims to deduct 15 per cent (not more than ₹10000) from salaries of public representatives, government and private employees who neglect their parents and their well-being. (THI, March 24).

It’s a fact that after receiving properties and cash many sons and daughters do not even provide food and shelter to their hapless parents, who, as a last resort, approach the government for help. It is a fine gesture by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, who has mandated that all working children must give a part of their monthly salaries to their parents. I hope that hereafter children will look after their aged parents and ensure that they will enjoy a dignified life.

JP Reddy,Nalgonda-508001

Lokesh’s assurances will spur AP’s growth

Withreference to the report “AP doesn’t just ink MoUs, but grounds them swiftly: Lokesh” (THI, March 24), the assurance that Andhra Pradesh does not merely sign agreements but follows them up with swift execution is praiseworthy. Such proactive governance helps bring about tangible development and builds investor confidence. The establishment of a large steel plant will open numerous employment opportunities for local youth.

As employment rises, it will naturally push up the state’s per capita income and improve overall living standards. Moreover, such industrial growth will give rise to a shift in education and employment sectors. Institutions will need to gear up for industry demands and bring in skill-oriented training programs. This will build up a workforce that is better aligned with modern industrial needs, ensuring that skilled youth are not left behind.

Raju Kolluru,Kakinada



