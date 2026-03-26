MyVoice: Views of our readers 26th March 2026

Bring public cleanliness issues to the fore

A concerned citizen, I refer to the article “SHE Teams apprehend 181 for indecent behaviour” (THI March 25). It shows how continuous monitoring and public awareness can bring positive change. Inspired by this, I would like to raise an important issue—cleanliness in public places, especially railway stations. On a recent visit to Basara, my wife and young daughter could not use the toilet at the railway station as the smell was unbearable and maintenance was dismal.

Many public places in the State suffer the same issue, whereas we come across clean and well-maintained facilities in parts of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. I urge your daily, and other media outlets, to run a regular “Swachhata in public places” column, which can highlight problems and civic issues faced by citizens; urge the authorities to rise to the occasion; bring to limelight good examples and create awareness among the public about the importance of cleanliness for health, dignity, and public life. This platform can help bring a positive change among the people and officials responsible for ensuring cleanliness.

B S C Naveenkumar, Medchal–Malkajgiri

Political will is a must to wipe out TB

This is further to your editorial ‘Tackling TB, a seriously deadly matter’. Tuberculosis has become an endemic problem, despite effective early detection measures and treatment being in place for the afflicted.

Today’s healthcare must emphasise TB screening and timely prevention with the latest multi-drug therapy program, wherein the cooperation of patients is paramount. Like leprosy, TB can be eradicated with strong leadership, political will and peoples’ participation as in the case of (Pertussis) whooping cough.

K V Raghuram, Wayanad

TB eradication: Govt-public should work together

With reference to the article “Tackling TB, a seriously deadly matter”, I would like to draw attention to the urgent need to step up efforts to wipe out tuberculosis. It is time for both the government and the public to come together and scale up action. The government must roll out stronger policies, pump in adequate funding, and build up healthcare infrastructure, especially in rural and high-risk areas.

On the other hand, people must also pitch in. Communities should speak up against societal stigma, as fear often holds patients back from seeking help. Instead of just talking about it, all stakeholders must play their role with commitment and consistency.

Raju Kolluru, Kakinada

Govt must ensure sustained funding

The editorial rightly highlights that tuberculosis continues to claim lives and drain resources in India despite decades of efforts. While new drugs and diagnostics are welcome, the real gap lies in execution on the ground. We need stronger last-mile delivery: regular drug supply in remote PHCs, trained ASHA workers, and rapid testing for drug resistance at the district level.

Private practitioners must be brought under a single reporting system. Equally important is nutrition support for the poor, as TB thrives on weakened bodies. Political will, sustained funding, and community accountability can still turn the tide before 2030.

S M Jeeva, Chennai-32

Sabotage by US sailors is quite worrisome

This refers to the article ‘Silent mutiny on the high sea: US troops score a self-goal’ (THI, March 25). The reported sabotage on the USS Gerald R Ford is significant not as a military incident alone but as a signal of what prolonged, purposeless deployment does to even the most professionally trained forces. History bears this out — Vietnam, Iraq, Afghanistan — the pattern of exhaustion turning inward is consistent and well-documented.

For India, the more immediate concern is the article’s pointed reminder that the same American sailors are the ones choking our LPG supply and crude imports. The human cost of this conflict is visible in Gulf kitchens and Indian petrol pumps.

K Sakunthala, Coimbatore-641016