MyVoice: Views of our readers 26th October 2026

Probity for prosperity

All the major central government ministries, departments, organisations will be observing “Vigilance awareness week” from October 26 to November 1 to focus upon capacity building programs, systemic improvement measures, updating guidelines, early disposal of complaints and dynamic use of digital technology to control corrupt practices by building transparency and accountability.

Observed in the week that marks the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, it is one of the important initiatives of the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) that was founded in 1964 to fight against corruption, build awareness and outreach measures among the stakeholders. It calls for the need for ethics and transparency in governance and public administration. This year’s theme is ‘Probity for prosperity’. Irrespective of vigilance and enforcing law, it is our minimum duty to practice integrity, honesty and moral values in our life.

Dr Burra Madhusudhan Reddy, Karimnagar

Understanding Gen Z beyond recent protests

Apropos, “Me, gym and Gen Z,” (THI, Oct 25), Generation Z represents the most pivotal demographic segment in our nation today. Marked by a refreshing pragmatism, this generation is distinctly more sensible, less prejudiced, and largely free from cynicism. Living in an interconnected digital landscape, they observe global benchmarks in real-time, naturally driving higher aspirations for their own futures. Armed with an optimistic mindset, they speak their hearts and actively push for constructive societal progress.

While recent unlawful protests by certain youth groups have drawn attention, these disruptions do not reflect the mindset of the vast majority. Most young people remain focused on growth and meaningful contributions. As the nation’s future rests in their hands, fulfilling their ambition is essential. Providing robust job opportunities, fair earnings, and a respectable standard of living will empower Gen Z to translate their positive drive into long-term economic prosperity.

N Sadhasiva Reddy, Bengaluru-560056

Protect water bodies to counter water crisis

The intervention of the Supreme Court was needed to remind states and the Centre to complete demarcation and protection of water bodies to sanctify the Right to Life of citizens as essential to drinking water sources.

Lakes, ponds and historical water bodies have been encroached as neither was any buffer zone notified nor were pillars erected to demarcate the zones. Immediate demolition of occupied areas of water bodies is the need of the hour, as the nation is facing acute water crisis.

P R Ravinder, Hyderabad

Bora shouldn’t go overboard

All India Students’ Association (AISA) president Neha Bora’s refusal to sign a peace bond raises important questions about the balance between individual liberty and public order. While the legitimacy and necessity of the police notice deserve scrutiny, an outright refusal may not be the most constructive response. Instead, she should specifically address the allegations and explain why she believes the proposed restrictions are unjustified. There are also concerns that some protests may be infiltrated by disruptive elements who resort to violence or damage public property.

Such allegations must be investigated impartially and supported by evidence rather than used to discredit peaceful demonstrators collectively. Identifying those responsible for unlawful acts is essential to protecting both public safety and the credibility of legitimate movements. As a youth leader, Bora has an opportunity to demonstrate leadership by encouraging demonstrators to maintain discipline, cooperate with lawful procedures and reject violence. She could also advocate appropriate undertakings from participants, provided these are voluntary, lawful and consistent with constitutional rights.

Amid public debate over alleged foreign involvement in unrest, national security and citizens’ safety must remain important priorities. However, suspicions must be substantiated, and peaceful dissent must not be confused with unlawful activity. Ultimately, responsible leadership means defending the right to protest while ensuring accountability, transparency and respect for the law. Democracy is strengthened when dissent remains peaceful and public order is protected without undermining civil liberties.

A P Thiruvadi, Chennai

Kashmir: Time for the UN to spell its stand

India has consistently given firm and unequivocal responses whenever Pakistan attempts to internationalise the Kashmir issue. Farooq Abdullah’s recent remarks appear to overlook this established position and India’s repeated assertion of its sovereignty. Given his political experience, he should recognise that such statements can unnecessarily revive controversy and provide ammunition to Pakistan’s narrative.

Rather than questioning the Centre’s intentions, political leaders should acknowledge the country’s consistent stand on national security and territorial integrity. Pakistan’s repeated attempts to raise Kashmir internationally do not alter India’s position. Differences over domestic policies are natural in a democracy, but sovereignty and national security demand unity. Political leaders must exercise restraint and ensure that their statements strengthen India’s position rather than create avoidable ambiguity.

A Myilsami, Sulur (PO)-641402