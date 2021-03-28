MyVoice: Views of our readers 28th March 2021

No time for laxity

The frightening pace and surge with which Covid-19 is being reported in the country as part of third wave of the pandemic - with daily cases surpassing 50,000 plus , must make every citizen sit up and do his/her mite in tackling the pandemic from further spread, by adopting the routine and foolproof procedures imparted, by way of maintaining maximum possible physical distance, along with other personal hygiene procedures.

The states that are in the surge of Covid-19 in the country were supportive in controlling the virus from the day one and had shown some laxity despite the latent risks involved knowing well the pandemic has come to stay for a long haul. It is definitely time to redraw, once again foolproof strategy in tackling the pandemic that is not predictable in nature, and capable of assuming newer and deadlier forms that the researchers are yet to come to terms with.

The law-enforcing authority must once again swing into action, as it did earlier, against the violators, when the lockdown was in place in the country. The educational institutions must not be in a hurry to start classes, albeit for highschool and undergraduate students; with the potential of the kind looming large to neutralise what the society and the country have gained and achieved in fighting the pandemic, so far.

— K V Raghuram, Wayanad

Freebie frenzy

The talk of the town is about elections in five states. We have a law for prevention of corruption. If you give a bribe, both the bribe giver and the bribe taker is punished. Now let's look at the elections. First the manifesto released by each of the parties is a vote teaser. A statement of lofty promises, which are forgotten soon as the elections are over. Has anyone, ever, compared the manifestos with what is delivered. No chance.

No one really is interested. But what do the manifestos say? Freebies. If you elect me to power, I will give you doles and not the other aspirational stuff which has no meaning whatsoever to the voter. It is just the laptops, mixer grinder and the cash payouts in an election era.

— M R Jayanthi, Mumbai

Celebrate the festival of colours with care

The Hindu religion believes there was a devil king named Hiranyakashyap long ago. He had a son named Prahlad and a sister called Holika. It is believed that the devil king had blessings of Lord Brahma. This blessing meant no man, animal or weapon could kill him. This blessing turned into a curse for him as he became very arrogant. He ordered his kingdom to worship him instead of God, not sparing his own son.

Following this, all the people began worshipping him except for his son, Prahlad. Prahlad refused to worship his father instead of God as he was a true believer of Lord Vishnu. Upon seeing his disobedience, the devil king planned with his sister to kill Prahlad. He made her sit in the fire with his son on the lap, where Holika got burned and Prahlad came out safe. This indicated he was protected by his Lord because of his devotion. Thus, people started celebrating Holi as the victory of good over evil.

People celebrate Holi with utmost fervour and enthusiasm, especially in North India. One day before Holi, people conduct a ritual called 'Holika Dahan'. In this ritual, people pile heaps of wood in public areas to burn. It symbolizes the burning of evil powers revising the story of Holika and King Hiranyakashyap. Furthermore, they gather around the Holika to seek blessings and offer their devotion to God.

The next day is probably the most colourful day in India. People get up in the morning and offer pooja to God. Then, they dress up in white clothes and play with colours. They splash water on one another. Children run around splashing water colours using water guns. Similarly, even the adults become children on this day. They rub colour on each other's faces and immerse themselves in water.

In the evening, they bathe and dress up nicely to visit their friends and family. They dance throughout the day and drink a special drink called the 'bhaang'. People of all ages relish holi's special delicacy 'gujiya' ardently. In short, Holi spreads love and brotherhood. It brings harmony and happiness in the country. Holi symbolizes the triumph of good over evil. This colourful festival unites people and removes all sorts of negativity from life.

- Vasavi Raju Barde, Nagpur