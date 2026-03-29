MyVoice: Views of our readers 29th March 2026

Equality remains elusive when ‘hierarchy’ notion rules the mindset

This is in response to G Srinivasa Rao’s article, “Caste, Christ and the Constitution…” It offers a thought-provoking reflection on the intersection of religion, caste, and constitutional safeguards. The recent judgment of the Supreme Court, reaffirming that Scheduled Caste (SC) status is restricted to individuals professing Hinduism, Sikhism, or Buddhism under the Constitution (Scheduled Castes) Order, 1950, once again highlights the complex and unresolved relationship between caste-based disabilities and religious identity. While this position may be legally consistent, it invites a deeper inquiry into whether social discrimination truly dissolves with a change of faith. As the article rightly states, the persistence of caste-like hierarchies within sections of the Indian Christian community reveals the “invisible resilience” of entrenched social structures. This paradox—of an egalitarian faith coexisting with social stratification—demands serious introspection.

However, the issue must also be viewed in a broader global context. Inequality is neither uniquely Indian nor confined to caste alone. A more fundamental question arises: are there no inequalities within Christianity itself? In the United States and several European nations, societies that proudly describe themselves as “developed”, instances of racial discrimination and violence against Black Christians continue to be reported. Such realities demonstrate that prejudice, whether expressed through caste, race, or ethnicity, remains a persistent feature of human societies.

Recent global discourse and data on racial inequities further affirm that structural discrimination continues to shape lived experiences, even in advanced democracies. Thiscompels us to confront an uncomfortable truth: where, indeed, in the entire human race is inequality absent? The endurance of such divisions in the 21st century reflects not merely legal or institutional gaps, but a deeper failure of collective moral progress. While constitutional protections are indispensable, they alone cannot dismantle prejudices that are socially internalized and historically perpetuated. As long as the human mind remains conditioned by notions of hierarchy and exclusion, the promise of substantive equality will remain elusive. The article thus serves as an important reminder that the pursuit of justice must go beyond formal classifications and engage with the lived realities of discrimination in all its forms. What is required is a more nuanced, honest, and inclusive discourse—one that acknowledges both legal frameworks and the deeper social transformations necessary to realise genuine equality.

Vidyasagar Reddy Kethiri,Hanumakonda-506009

IVF boom: A symptom of a deeper health crisis

Thegrowing dependence on IVF is not just a medical trend—it is a warning sign. Something is deeply wrong. When a basic biological function like reproduction begins to fail on such a large scale, it cannot be dismissed as coincidence. Our food is heavily adulterated, loaded with chemicals, pesticides, and artificial additives. At the same time, our lifestyles have become sedentary, stressful, and disconnected from natural rhythms. Together, these factors are hollowing out our health. Fertility is just one of the first casualties. The rapid spread of IVF clinics, even in smaller cities, should not be celebrated blindly. It reflects a rising inability of the body to function as it naturally should. Instead of questioning this decline, we are choosing to normalize it. IVF is a valuable medical support, but its increasing necessity is deeply concerning. It points to a larger failure in how we live, eat, and care for our bodies. This trend demands urgent attention. The focus must shift from relying on technological fixes to addressing root causes—cleaner food systems, healthier lifestyles, and long-term well-being.

Without that, we are only treating symptoms while the real problem continues to grow.

Noopur Baruah, Tezpur

Cat is out of the bag

Thesubjugated role being played by the Election Commission of India (ECI) is visible and most of the political parties have put forth allegations against its functioning that is punctuated by partiality. The task of safeguarding democracy in India rests primarily in the hands of the ECI. Maintaining neutrality and displaying transparency in its functioning can infuse more confidence in the minds of one and all. Any conscious deviation from maintaining its neutral character will result in gross erosion of confidence in the minds of the people. The very system of forming the body with majority from the ruling party in the search committee disturbs its neutrality. The Commission cannot prepare a flawless list of voters making it necessary to take up SIR. The unreasonable time frame, unscientific and illogical procedures being laid down to ascertain the voters' genuineness and more than 200 government personnel engaged in SIR committing suicide due to unbearable harassments by the Commission expose its erratic functioning. The instances of the results declared by the Commission that had to be corrected and reversed by the judiciary explain its open partial character. Having crossed all its limits, the panel has reached an unprecedented stage where its head faces possible impeachment. It is now circulating a circular bearing the rubber stamp of the Kerala unit of BJP, which confirms its partisan approach. Calling it as a simple clerical lapse is a laughable defence. As part of a correction process the commission must remove its arbitrary decisions and the insulations provided to it from legal entanglements.

A G Rajmohan,Anantapur-515004

Right to religion does not mean right to holiday

Perhapsfew countries have as many public holidays as India. There are approximately 21 public holidays in 2026, including or excluding state-specific holidays. In March alone, there are five government holidays. Countries like Nepal and Myanmar may ‘rank’ alongside India in the sheer number of general holidays. The mindboggling number of holidays, obviously to appease every religion in the country, hampers efficiency and productivity. In this regard, the Supreme Court's observation that the fundamental right to freedom of religion under Article 25 of the Constitution does not encompass the right to seek a holiday for a specific religious occasion is most welcome. Article 25 speaks about the right to freely profess, practice and propagate religion subject to public order, morality and health. Freedom of religion is not absolute, and it should not interfere in the free flow or continuity of work culture. The top court has made an impactful observation that the country's people already enjoy a host of holidays based on religious beliefs.

Dr Ganapathi Bhat,Akola

Gardens help us live closer to nature

Thisis further to the article "A garden inside and atop every residential complex can help one breathe fresh air” (THI March 26). Dr Mohan Kanda has rightly highlighted the numerous advantages of having a garden and the rejuvenation one gets from gardening.

It's indeed a practicable idea to grow gardens in front yards or backyards of houses and on rooftops. Gardening as a hobby ensures the physical and mental health of family members, who are bearing the brunt of suffocating environments. People living in urban areas are alienated from nature and deprived of fresh air. Having a garden in houses or on roofs is like enjoying life closer to nature.

While sprinkling water over plants, one can delightfully watch them swaying gently in the morning breeze and water drops glistening on the leaves in the morning sunlight, while flowers seem to be smiling, spreading their colours all over the garden. There indeed is a need to grow gardens in all our houses in order to lead healthy and peaceful lives.

Dr Venugopala Rao Kaki,Kakinada

Allow children to enjoy an ideal summer vacation

Summervacation is the most awaited time of the year for students. It gives an opportunity to take a break from their daily routine, relax and enjoy their time with family and friends as they are ‘liberated’ from the monotonous academic regimen. During summer vacation, the youngsters can balance relaxation and enrichment initiatives by pursuing hobbies, engaging in outdoor activities, exploring new places, and taking internships or volunteering, while maintaining a healthy routine and prioritising mental well-being. Recharge activities: Summer is a suitable time to catch up on sleep, recharge one’s brain and mind, and reduce stress. Reading books, watching movies with friends and kin, listening to music and enjoying outdoor activities like sports and visiting new places make for perfect leisure activities. Skill development activities: Summer vacation can be utilised to indulge or learn activities like dancing, painting, playing musical instruments, seeking internship, learning a new language, and coding. One can be part of community activities like voluntary social services and constructing animal shelters. Handling creative projects, writing, pursuing learning activities can enrich and complement academic standards.

Going for walks or trekking, swimming, attending fitness classes, yoga, meditation, and spending time with nature can promote relaxation and well-being.

Literary activities, eco-friendly trips, wildlife safari inside and outside the country, mountaineering and taking up summer jobs are other meaningful options that can boost their overall personality. On their part, parents and guardians must understand and recognise the interests of their wards and guide them to the most appropriate extra-curricular activity from among the choices of the children.

Dr Burra Madhusudhan Reddy,Karimnagar

Social hierarchies do outlive doctrinal ideals

Thisis further to the column “Caste, Christ and the Constitution…” (THI, March 27). The persistence of caste divisions even within Christianity is a sobering reminder that social hierarchies outlive doctrinal ideals. Faith communities that preach equality often mirror the prejudices of the wider society, revealing how deeply entrenched caste is in India’s cultural fabric. The irony is sharp: a religion that emphasizes universal brotherhood still struggles to shed inherited barriers. The Constitution, however, offers a pragmatic antidote. Its guarantees of equality and protection against discrimination remain the most powerful instruments for dismantling caste privilege. Legal safeguards must be matched by social courage, for only when communities confront their own contradictions can the promise of constitutional justice be realised. True reform lies in aligning practice with principle.

Babu Crishna,Bengaluru-560051

Gardens help us live closer to nature

Thisis further to the article "A garden inside and atop every residential complex can help one breathe fresh air” (THI March 26). Dr Mohan Kanda has rightly highlighted the numerous advantages of having a garden and the rejuvenation one gets from gardening.

It's indeed a practicable idea to grow gardens in front yards or backyards of houses and on rooftops. Gardening as a hobby ensures the physical and mental health of family members, who are bearing the brunt of suffocating environments. People living in urban areas are alienated from nature and deprived of fresh air. Having a garden in houses or on roofs is like enjoying life closer to nature.

While sprinkling water over plants, one can delightfully watch them swaying gently in the morning breeze and water drops glistening on the leaves in the morning sunlight, while flowers seem to be smiling, spreading their colours all over the garden. There indeed is a need to grow gardens in all our houses in order to lead healthy and peaceful lives.

Dr Venugopala Rao Kaki,Kakinada

AP’s development policies are highly commendable

Withreference to the report “AP govt to secure statutory capital status for Amaravati,” (THI March 26), I wish to emphasize the government’s forward-looking initiatives that are aimed at strengthening the state’s foundation. The move to bring in statutory backing for Amaravati shows a clear attempt to set up a stable administrative base and any sort of uncertainty. By locking in legal clarity, the government seeks to build on investor confidence and carry forward long-pending developmental goals. Alongside this, steps such as waiving tax arrears interest, setting up new courts, and scaling up renewable energy projects point to a plan that spreads out benefits across sectors. But policies must be backed by implementation. The authorities need to follow through, sort out delays, and step up coordination to ensure projects do not slow down midway. Whether it is irrigation expansion, infrastructure building, or educational regulation, success depends on how effectively these measures are rolled out and seen through. The broader purpose behind this mission is to open up opportunities, bring in investments, and elevate living standards. Focus on education through regulation of coaching centres, boost to employment via energy and infrastructure projects, and the potential to draw in tourism through a well-developed capital region can all add to the state’s income streams. Citizens, too, must join in by complying with regulations, paying taxes on time, and supporting sustainable practices. When people and policymakers work hand in hand, they can bring about balanced growth. If carried out with commitment, these initiatives will not only strengthen governance but also push Andhra Pradesh toward higher per capita income and inclusive progress soon.

Raju Kolluru,Kakinada