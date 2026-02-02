MyVoice: Views of our readers 2nd February 2026

Budget signals consolidation over populism

India’s Union Budget for 2026–27 reflects a clear preference for consolidation and structural deepening over short-term populism. The policymakers have chosen to safeguard macroeconomic credibility while redirecting public resources towards durable growth drivers like infrastructure, manufacturing, MSME resilience, urban transformation and ease-of-doing-business reforms. However, for the middle-class salaried segment, the proposals appear underwhelming. With no changes in income tax slabs or rebates, the Budget offers little immediate relief to households facing rising costs and subdued income growth, making its growth narrative feel distant for ordinary taxpayers.

N Sadhasiva Reddy, Bengaluru-560056

Nothing for villages and tribal areas

This has reference to the Union Budget 2026-27 that was presented in Parliament by the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday. The Budget is focussed on reforms and growth. Apart from more measures for farmers, education, MSMEs and health care have been introduced, it is a welcome measure to focus on tourism and sports and boost employment opportunities. However, it is unfortunate that villages and tribal areas remain largely ignored. Meanwhile, although 17 cancer-related medicines and seven more lifesaving medicines are exempted from custom duties, the government must ensure their easy availability.

P Victor Selvaraj,Tirunelveli-627002

Focus on poll-bound States

TheUnion Budget does not address several burning problems like unemployment, effect of Trump’s tariffs, welfare of senior citizens, depreciation of the rupee and revival of the economy. It is basically poll-bound States that have been favoured. Meanwhile, the move to have girls’ hostels in every district is a welcome initiative. Overall, it is an election-centric budget.

Sravana Ramachandran,Chennai

Forward-looking fiscal plan ignites hope

Therecord ninth Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman charts a path for sustained growth amid global challenges. With enhanced capex at ₹12.2 lakh crore, focus on manufacturing, biopharma, semiconductors, and high-speed rail, it empowers youth and MSMEs while lifting millions from poverty. This visionary roadmap inspires confidence in India’s resilient economy and inclusive future. Meanwhile, people await tangible benefits in jobs and affordability. The budget heralds a new era of strategic investments in high-growth areas, from rare earth corridors to high-speed rail and electronics manufacturing. With emphasis on capacity building and export resilience, it counters global headwinds effectively. This forward-looking fiscal plan ignites hope for accelerated development and shared prosperity.

T S Karthik,Chennai-10

Homage to K Vishwanath on his death anniversary

A director par excellence, the Repalle-born K Viswanath, whose death anniversary is on February 2, wore many hats with rare dexterity. Born on February 19, 1930, Viswanath secured a B.Sc from Andhra University and joined Vahini Studios as an audiographer where his father was an associate. He worked as associate director for “Pathala Bhairavi” in 1951 and took up the megaphone with the ANR-starer Aathma Gowravam in 1961 and the rest, as they say, is history. In all, he directed 53 Telugu and Hindi movies in an illustrious career spanning six decades. Most of his movies were super-duper hits. A good story, wonderful screenplay and loaded with cultural nuances, delectable music, and wonderful songs with an overwhelming aesthetic appeal were the hallmark of his movies. The 2016 Dadasaheb Phalke awardee was reverentially addressed as ‘Kalatapaswi’. Everyone is aware of his tiff with NTR when the latter wore a pair of sunglasses during the making of a particular scene in a movie. After the sudden demise of lyricist Sirivennala, Viswanath said that SPB and Sitarama Sastry were his eyes. He was part of the directorial triumvirate, alongside K Balachandra and Bapu. Unlike the other two, Viswanath was also a talented actor, who essayed many award-winning roles and wrote some beautiful songs. Once he spoke of his desire to make a biopic on M S Subbulakshmi. Alas, he passed away without fulfilling the wish on February 2, 2023, aged 92. He leaves behind an eternally inspirational body of work.

M Somasekhar Prasad,Hyderabad-20