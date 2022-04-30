MyVoice: Views of our readers 30th April 2022

TRS speeches all sound & fury

The speeches by KCR and KTR on the TRS formation day are riven with sound and fury, dynastic insolence and narcissism, intolerance of opposition, superfluous appeasement of the Muslim community, and harsh tirade against the BJP-led union government. Before KCR jumps to preach polity at the national level, let him prove his universal acceptability in his own Telangana state. Many of the regional satraps, excluding the wise and pragmatic Naveen Patnaik and the diplomatic Nitish Kumar, rant about federalism – which in fact is only parochialism – ignoring the country and the national unity. It's how the TRS ads have gone without any 'Jai Hind,' but only with 'Jai Telangana,' Jai TRS, and 'Jai KCR' slogans. The parochialists need to know that our identity is determined by our Indian nationality and Indian passport; and that we don't have any regional passport system.

U Atreya Sarma, Hyderabad

Padayatra by BJP a good move



It is a very good idea on the part of BJP to go on Padayathra to understand the people's problems. At the same time, it should offer solutions to the problems and think over the feasibility and implementation of the solutions. Promise to the people implementation of those solutions. Once they come to the power they must implement the professed solutions. Just doing padayatra is not enough. They must focus on solutions ot problems such as poor law & order in Old City, higher power tariff, high taxes on petrol and diesel, high rate of joblessness.

Sambasiva Rao Choda, Hyderabad

Congress has turned a loser



The Congress party has refused to give Prasant Kishor a free hand in leading the party for the 2024 elections. Sonia Gandhi has her own compulsions in giving a raw deal to the reputed election strategist. The Congress must know that sometimes our goal is more important than our means. To face and defeat the NaMo challenge, it has to go by the winning plan of Prasant Kishor. Kishor is absolutely right in saying that the Congress needs a dynamic leadership and that Sonia and Rahul do not fit that bill. Again PK is right in his idea of injecting some fresh, young blood into the party in the form of crowdpullers and rabble-rousers. It has to shed a lot of deadwood to end infighting in all its form is the biggest weakness of the party. In yielding to the pressure of "squatters" in the party, refusing to trust PK and give him a free hand, the party has become the loser, not Prasant Kishor.

M Somasekhar Prasad, Hyderabad

Fast-track women abuse cases

An actor-producer in Kerala has, besides sexually molesting a woman colleague, dared reveal her identity on Facebook Live. This audacious act comes when the unsavory 2017 actress assault case is still subjudice in the state. Such 'testosterone-catalyzed daring' among men in society exemplifies their waning regard for law of the land and respect for women. The judiciary must fast-track such cases and punish these habitual predators appropriately.

Dr George Jacob, Kochi

States' response to PM plea dismal



The fervent appeal made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to non-BJP ruled states in the country, which did not cooperate and match reciprocally when the Centre had slashed the excise duty on fuel prices unilaterally on diesel and petrol in November last year; is very much in the interest of the country which is facing steep rise in the petroleum products. The reaction by the states like TS, WB, TN and Maharashtra is dismally disappointing and is on expected lines. The mentality by these states showed they care two hoots for the feeling and sentiments of the common man under the price rise, in their anger against the ruling BJP, and the eagerness to win the general elections in 2024 in the country.

K R Parvathy, Mysuru

English training for teachers lopsided



The English language enrichment course, introduced by the TS education department, is not achieving its intended goals. As English medium teaching is set to start on a large-scale from the next academic year, training programmes are being conducted with the collaboration of Azim Premji University for creating proficiency in the language among teachers but Telugu medium studies of teachers, lack of communicative skills, short duration of training, unscientific content and online training have become hurdles to achieve the goal, which is still possible by restructuring the pattern for a better future of the students.

T Santhosh Kumar, Yellandu