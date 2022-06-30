MyVoice: Views of our readers 30th June 2022

Introduce remote voting facility, PM Sir!

India is one of the largest democratic countries in the world. Democracy means fair and honest elections with voluntary participation by all eligible voters of the nation. Unfortunately, elections means distribution of money, freebies, rigging, caste, religion and family driven process.

One of the invisible factors influencing the outcome of elections is educated, employed, business men absenting themselves from casting their valuable votes and spending the polling day as a holiday to go out, partying and uncared who which political party is contesting. Despite government declaring polling day as a holiday in order to facilitate casting of vote by each and every eligible citizen. These category people are the real threat to democracy and opine that their vote will benefit a politician. It is rightly said that no politics is not the answer to bad politics. Not voting is a sin.

Hence it is absolutely necessary to capture the votes of these holidaying voters who deliberately abscond from casting their vote to introduce a remote online application so that every voter can vote from wherever he is by using a computer, laptop or mobile.

Already there is prevailing doubt on the accuracy of EVMs and are suspected to be prone to manipulation. The government and The Chief Election Commissioner of India should jointly work in this direction to make it operative during the forthcoming general elections.

We on behalf of Pen & Paper (Startup), Hyderabad earnestly pray that the PM should advise the concerned to urgently evaluate the introduction of Online/ Remote Voting Applicable as an important part of electoral reforms during your victorious tenure.

Santhosh Babu Ranganayakula, Founder, Pen & Paper Startup, Hyderabad

Taliban style murder extremely shocking

It is highly condemnable that in a horrific hate crime in Rajasthan's Udaipur district, two men killed a tailor in a typical 'Taliban style' by beheading Kanhaiya Lal, posing as customers, for supporting the suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma. The two men who carried out the gruesome act – Gous Mohammad and Riyaz - posted a video, claiming to teach a similar lesson to others. They showed temerity to challenge PM Modi, with a similar act. Where are the seculars who jump into the fray for irrelevant issues to berate the government; to be silent now about this dastardly act. Religion is sacrosanct for Hindus, too, but they do not react this way, against other religions groups, even under extreme provocation.

S Lakshmi, Hyderabad

II

The daylight killing of Tailor by two Muslim hot heads is highly condemnable. It's good that two culprits have been arrested. With self-made video being available and to be produced by police, I suggest the judiciary should pronounce death sentence without any delay. However, what we and our leaders should introspect that whether it is right to overuse religion for votes by dividing people. Can't we demand from politician to speak only about development and plans for future? We in India have witnessed communal riots. However, from the day Ram Temple issue was turned for getting votes, the religion and God have got dragged into streets. Time has come for PM to lead from front and stop giving too much importance to religious activities.

N Nagarajan, Hyderabad

III

What is shocking that despite several death threats issued to the tailor for his post on social media supporting Nupur Sharma's comments on prophet, there were no determined efforts by police to trace out the culprits and bring them to book, which would have prevented the tragic act by the two men in ISIS style of eliminating people. This is a clear pointer that there is larger conspiracy hatched with Pakistani terror outfits to bleed India on its soil. Further the two after beheading the tailor peddled pictures showing no remorse by shamelessly declaring that Prime Minister would be the next target. It is clear that the scourge of terror is fast spreading to the entire state and around the country. It is appalling that Congress and other opposition ignoring the ground realities of brutal killings by coming out with insignificant statements even as there is widespread outrage over the gory murder dredges up difficult and forgettable memories of the killings in the past few months in the state.

K R Srinivasan, Secunderabad

TRS cannot show disrespect to PM

It is surprising why the TRS is taking BJP 's national executive conference vis-a-vis the PM Modi visit so seriously putting in all efforts to even remove the banners that are being put up and not granting permissions to erect big banners in the city. Whatever may be the tussle between the parties, the TRS supremo has to agree that Modi is the present PM of the country and the state has to follow a basic etiquette in giving respect to Modi's official position. After all, every political party has a specific identity and background whether it is TRS at a state level or BJP at the national level. On the contrary, people would have appreciated TRS if it could have put a big banner welcoming the PM ignoring differences at least at this level. Statements like 'garlanding PM's photo with chappals' as stated earlier by KTR himself is definitely not expected from an intelligent person like KTR.

Katuru Durga Prasad Rao, Hyderabad